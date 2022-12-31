Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
Jackson County Pilot
Johnson named top promoter
Doug Johnson has been named 360 and 410 sprint car promoter of the year. The dual honor was bestowed on Johnson by the Knoxville, Iowa-based National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum last month. For Johnson, it’s the first time he’s been named top promoter in the 410 class....
KELOLAND TV
Blanket of snow covers Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The conditions an hour south of Sioux Falls are not much better. While Vermillion hasn’t gotten as much snow, there is still a blanket over everything. People are trying to stay ahead of the snow with shoveling.
kwit.org
NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland
The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
drgnews.com
I-29 reopened from Sioux Falls to Brookings; I-90 to remain closed overnight
Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been reopened from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (eastbound and westbound) will remain closed overnight from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) due to significant snow accumulation and multiple stranded vehicles blocking lanes of traffic. Clean-up has been extremely slow due to the large number of vehicles that are stuck and stranded on I-90. Clean-up will completed during the morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
KELOLAND TV
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
dakotanewsnow.com
Major winter storm to impact the area Monday and Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We continue to monitor a significant winter storm that remains on track to impact the region to begin the week. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, Pierre, Huron, Watertown, Brookings, Marshall, Mitchell, Yankton, Worthington and Winner. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sully, Faulk, Potter, Day and Roberts counties. An Ice Storm Warning is in place for Union, Sioux, Osceola and O’Brien counties. These alerts begin Monday morning and will last through the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
At $40/hr, snow removal companies struggle to find help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This next round of winter weather is wearing on snow removal companies who’ve been swamped for weeks keeping up with continued snowfall across KELOLAND. For many companies, it’s hard work that’s being managed by a far smaller number of workers than they’d like....
KELOLAND TV
Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
gowatertown.net
Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead
CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
dakotanewsnow.com
Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking into reports of a possible New Year’s Day shooting. Gunshots were heard just before 3:00 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of South Lake Avenue. There are unconfirmed reports that a 25-year-old man was taken to the...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Taken To Hospital After Lester Area Accident
Lester, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Lester on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 9:55 p.m., Jean Marrow of Sioux Falls was westbound on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about two and a half miles east of Lester, or four and a half miles west of Rock Rapids when she hit a snow drift with her 2013 Toyota Scion. She lost control of the vehicle, which went into the north ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Shots fired outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s. That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown. Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
dakotanewsnow.com
DUI checkpoints planned throughout January
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday, bars were expected to fill up as people gathered to kick-off the start of 2023. But ringing in a brand new year behind bars can be a humbling reality for those who made the choice drink and drive. Anndrea Anderson has the story tonight.
dakotafreepress.com
TenHaken Dealing with Problems of Growth, Almost Recognizes Need for Tax Reform
Mayor Paul TenHaken says Sioux Falls’s population increased by about 7,000 in 2022. So I guess the problems he sees arising from that growth are the kind of problems a city should be glad to have:. “Crime — how do we keep the community safe and continue to focus...
