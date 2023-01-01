Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Selby, Peggy Linkous
Peggy Ann Selby, 79 of Blacksburg, went to join her heavenly Father on Friday, December 30, 2022. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Lourie and Lester Shaver of Blacksburg; sons, Leroy Linkous Jr. of Christiansburg, and Richard Linkous and Robert Croote of Riner; grandchildren, Bridgette Strup and husband Dan, and Amber Linkous; great grandchildren, Georgia and Penelope Strup; sister Lois and Malcom Woolwine; and best friend, Gloria Hilton. She leaves to cherish her memory, several nieces and nephews.
NRVNews
Blankenship, Jr., William Louis
William Louis “Bill” Blankenship Jr., 57 of Pearisburg, Virginia departed this life on December 24, 2022 in his home. Born in Montgomery County, Virginia on January 14, 1965 he was a son of the late William “Bill” Blankenship Sr and Emma Jean Garcia Blankenship. In addition...
NRVNews
Poff, Rodger Clinton
Rodger Clinton Poff of Check, Virginia went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 29, 2022. Rodger was born on November 4, 1953 to Clinton and Avis Poff. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Avis Poff; his sister, Goldie; and his sister-in-law, Lou Poff.
NRVNews
Jones, Sr., Walter Lee
Walter Lee Jones, Sr. 84 of Pembroke, VA departed this life January 1, 2023 in the loving care of his family. Born in Glen Lyn, Virginia on June 19, 1938 he was a son of the late Hubert Cleveland Jones and Olivia Thomas Jones. Walter was a retired mechanic with...
NRVNews
Moore, Jane Burks
Jane Burks Moore, age 65 of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Burks; twin brother, James Burks; and niece, Mercy Scales. She is survived by her husband, Gratton Moore; daughter, Charlene Randolph; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Diane...
NRVNews
Barton, Janice Hill
Janice Marie Hill Barton, 79, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at her home in Parrott. She was retired from AT&T. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Rufus Kent Barton, Jr.; parents, Woodrow Wilson and Thelma Elizabeth Hill; and 5 brothers, Bob, Frank, Lowell, Kenny and Jack Hill.
NRVNews
Henry, Betty Duncan
Betty Duncan Henry, 82 of Willis, passed away on January 1, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin & Lucille Duncan; and siblings, Ruth Duncan, Vera Beckner, and Nancy White. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Sandy & Billy Ward, Minnie Henry, and Melanie &...
NRVNews
Green, Aldora Keys
Aldora Keys Green (91) of Blacksburg, Virginia, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022. She was born in Boston, Ohio, on May 3, 1931, to Johnson Keys and Gracie Webb Keys Reynolds. Aldora was a member of First Baptist Church, later St. Paul AME, Blacksburg, VA., Order of...
NRVNews
Quesenberry, James Dale
James Dale Quesenberry, 72 of Willis, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was a good son and brother, a loving husband, and an amazing daddy, doting papa, and great grandpa as well as a friend to many. He is preceded in...
NRVNews
Yopp, Betty Guilliams
At 80 our dear beloved “Mom” and “MawMaw” Betty Guilliams Yopp passed gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. While our hearts ache for ourselves we praise God for his loving kindness and mercies and know she is in Heaven singing and praising his name.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard
At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
NRVNews
NRCC Free Concert on Jan. 14
The music of The Country Boys and Slate Mountain Ramblers will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. The Country Boys have been playing traditional bluegrass and...
Community members in Bluefield mourn Vain Colby
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Playwright, actor, friend, husband, those are just some of the words used to describe Vain Colby. He was a man who helped revitalize the theatre community in the Bluefield area. Colby died unexpectedly, on New Year’s Eve 2022 and now the community is left in shock and mourning. Colby’s close associates Skip […]
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Catholic School
The story below is a preview from our January/February 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. As part of Roanoke’s iconic skyline, Roanoke Catholic has seen its fair share of changes and updates. Although it is perched atop the same hill overlooking downtown Roanoke, the...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke 100-Miler keeping area active for the 11th year
Looking for a way to stay active this winter? Roanoke Parks and Rec may have a solution for you. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantom
Radford has many ghost tales as do most small towns in Virginia and some are connected to the University and nearby off-campus apartments. In the summer of 2008 my son was a senior at Radford University and had a spooky encounter one night. Although he had his own off-campus apartment he often returned home to Roanoke on weekends. When he did he usually went back to school in the early evening. On this particular Sunday, he did not prepare to leave until 11:30 pm. It was raining and I asked if he could go back in the morning and he said he might not get up in time to make his first class.
WSLS
Settlement reached after former Virginia Tech soccer player sued coach
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A settlement has been reached after a former Virginia Tech soccer player sued her coach, claiming he forced her off the team for not kneeling before a game. Court records show that the case was settled on Jan. 3, but did not go into any further...
WDBJ7.com
Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
