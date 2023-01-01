Read full article on original website
Free performance of "Come to the Table" hopes to promote a sense of unity within Lima and the region
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Production of a new "Last Supper" event is set to begin in Lima. Rehearsals start Saturday for "Come to the Table", a last supper drama. St. John Catholic Church on S. Main Street will be the site of the production. It will include all types of art forms including poetry, dance, and singing. The drama will portray DaVinci's last supper in a non-denominational, combined faith event. The hope is to promote a wider sense of unity within Lima and the region.
One of the largest photography shows in the region happening at ArtSpace
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's one of the biggest shows in the region showcasing inspiring photographers. Saturday evening is the opening of ArtSpace/Lima's juried photography show where the photographer's work is judged to be hung in the show. There are more than 100 photos in 4 galleries from 30 photographers. ArtSpace says these are the best of the best in the region with images to catch anyone's attention.
14th annual Father-Daughter Dance set for February 4th
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has become a tradition for families in the area and the Lima Family YMCA is proud to host it once again. It is an opportunity for dads to show their little girls how a lady should be treated. This year marks the 14th Father-Daughter Dance and it has grown every year. It started in the community room and is now hosted in the gymnasium where it's decked out with a DJ spinning the tunes and dads and daughters showing their moves on the dance floor. Organizers say it is heartwarming to see the bonds between the fathers and their little girls.
Lima residents share their resolutions for 2023
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many of us can relate, we start a new year with high hopes to better ourselves, but life gets busy and those goals fall by the wayside. New Year's resolutions can be different for everyone. Some are focused on exercising and eating healthy, while others want to become more organized or focus on finances. Recent studies show that nearly a quarter of people who set goals quit in the first week, and only 9% successfully come through with those goals by the end of the year. Your News Now spoke to a few Lima residents to see what they are working on this year.
Community feedback wanted at upcoming meeting on proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area residents got their first look at the proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center last July and as the project heads into the next phase, another public meeting is being held. At this meeting, a concept design will be introduced that shows the features that can possibly...
Lima Family YMCA announces next two "No School Days" for kids
Lima Family YMCA announces next two "No School Days" for kids. It's an opportunity for parents to sign their kids up for a day full of activities. It is a supervised program that includes crafts, games, movies, and swimming. "No School Days" are open to members and non-members as well. Registration is open to attend on Martin Luther King Day on January 16th and Presidents Day on February 20th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
President of the MLK Neighborhood Association receives Shirley Daley Leadership Award
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman committed to her community is awarded the Shirley Daley Leadership Award for her efforts. Denise James is the president of the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Association and has worked hard to improve the neighborhood and is active in the community in a leadership role. She says providing for others is important.
Lima City Schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman
Lima City Schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman chatted with us. She talked about parent-teacher conferences and snow days.
City crews are out patching potholes that have appeared due to recent weather swings
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They make your ride around town bumpier and can even put a dent in your wallet!. It's officially pothole season, and we're starting to see a few to pop up with the recent weather swings. Lima city crews report fewer potholes so far than last winter, but expect that number to ramp up heading toward late winter and early spring. City crews cover 150 miles of roadway and are strictly using a cold mix to patch the holes. Even with the warm weather, crews say the more permanent hot mix is only available on a seasonal basis as asphalt plants are shut down for the winter.
Watch out for scams on Facebook
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Think before you click! Facebook scams are more rampant than ever with the goal to steal your personal information. In a recent phishing scam, cybercriminals are using real Facebook pages to impersonate Facebook itself. It starts with a fake email stating your account will be deactivated unless you click a link. That leads to a spoofed website that looks like a real Facebook login, which allows scammers to take hold of your account. Whether it be a comment, message, or e-mail, scams often come with urgent headlines designed to grab your attention, and the better business bureau warns any link can be suspicious.
Donation barrels are being placed for this year's MLK Day of Service
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima once again is organizing a day of service for residents to give back to their neighbors. The Department of Housing and Neighborhoods is putting collections barrels out for their Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. This is the second year they have supported three local non-profits. This year's recipients are Crime Victim Services, Heart and Sole, and All Starr Pets.
Van Wert County Agricultural Society Receives Grants from Van Wert County Foundation
Press Release from the Van Wert County Agricultural Society / Van Wert County Fairgrounds: Van Wert, OH | The Van Wert County Agricultural Society has received two grants from the Van Wert County Foundation totaling $36,750 from the John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund. The Ag Society applied for the grants during the 2022 Fall Competitive Grant Cycle. The competitive grant cycle is a biannual process where Van Wert County nonprofits, government, and schools can apply for funding for special projects or programs impacting Van Wert County. The applications submitted are reviewed and voted on by The Foundation’s Board of Trustees with the main focus of the process being how the organization’s project is focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.
Lima man on trial for arson requests to represent himself
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing a 2020 arson charge tries to represent himself in his trial. Timothy Messer requested that he act as his own attorney in his future trial. Judge Terri Kohlrieser said that that would not be in his best interest, because the aggravated arson charge he is facing is a felony of the second degree. If he is found guilty, that could mean between two to eight years in prison. Plus, if he represented himself he couldn't talk to his co-defendant Jason Raines Sr.'s lawyers before the trial. Messer will remain with his current assigned lawyer.
A mother utilizes billboard to show the dangers of fentanyl after losing her son to an overdose
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's an epidemic. According to the U.S. government, fentanyl was the lead killer of adults ages 18 to 45 in 2020, more deadly than cancer, suicide, and motor vehicle accidents. One local mother wants everyone to know a deadly overdose can happen to anyone, at...
Delphos schools go into lockdown after an elementary student brandishes a BB gun in class
Superintendent Doug Westrick from Delphos City School District notified parents and the public that this morning an elementary student was waving a BB gun around in their classroom and the district went into lockdown. Westrick said the student brought the BB gun to school, brandished it in the classroom, and...
ONU awarded nearly $1 million from State of Ohio for STEM student support
Press Release from Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - Ohio Northern University has received a substantial Choose Ohio First (COF) grant for STEM student recruitment and retention. Totaling $952,000, the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) fiscal year 2023 grant funding will assist ONU students studying in STEM and health professions majors.
Lima Police Department seeks homicide suspect in connection to December shooting
The Lima Police Department has a suspect in the homicide of Kobe Bryant. Lima police released a photo of Takal L. Austin, 18 years old of Lima. A felony warrant for homicide has been issued for Austin. He is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Kobe Bryant on Thursday, December 29th. Bryant was found deceased in the yard at 643 East Fourth Street around 10 p.m. Lima Police Detective Sergeant Garlock says the investigation is progressing.
Allen County judges warning the public of a scam call regarding missing court summons
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County judges are raising awareness of a threatening phone scam. Judge Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser are warning the public that a recent scam call has been circulating around Allen County, where someone will call you and state that you did not appear for jury duty or your subpoena, all in a threatening tone. The court wants to remind residents that jury summons will only be sent by mail, never by phone, and that an actual officer will arrive at your door if a real subpoena was ignored.
Standoff situation in Wapakoneta ends peacefully after mother intervenes
Press Release from the Wapakoneta Police Department: On Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at 0950 hours our office was notified of a threat that was made in regards to a loss of life situation, including a "suicide by cop" scenario. Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter and attempts to contact the male subject were unsuccessful. We contacted the Auglaize County Special Response Team who responded to the scene to assist. The subject's mother also arrived on the scene and was able to make contact with the male, who did peacefully come out of the residence and agreed to get evaluated at a local hospital.
Third District Court of Appeals rules in favor of a retrial for Clois-Ray Adkins
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man convicted of a 2017 murder will be getting a new trial. The Third District Court of Appeals ruled that Clois-Ray Adkins needs to be retried in Allen County Common Pleas Court. In 2019, a jury found him guilty on two counts each of murder and felonious assault for the death of Robert Lee Smith. Adkins admitted to taking a tree branch and striking Smith in the head. The blow ended up killing Smith. Adkins said it was self-defense.
