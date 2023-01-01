ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KY

WLWT 5

Field fire reported on Miamiview Drive in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Field fire reported on Miamiview Drive in North Bend.
NORTH BEND, OH
Wave 3

Second person dies from NKY boat fire

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A second person is dead following a boat fire on Dec. 30 in Northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The second victim, a man, died on New Year's Day, the coroner wrote in their report.
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

Downed Wires reported near Ripley on Old U.S. Highway 52

RIPLEY, Ohio — Downed Wires reported near Ripley on Old U.S. Highway 52.
RIPLEY, OH
WLWT 5

Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Flooding on the roadway in Adams County closes section of OH-41

BENTONVILLE, Ohio — All lanes are closed on northbound OH-41 in Bentonville due to flooding on the roadway, Tuesday morning. Heavy rains have caused localized flooding, leading to Adams County deputies to close OH-41 between
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Second man dies after boat fire along Ohio River

DAYTON, Ky. — A second person has diedfollowing a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River last week. According to Tuesday morning's Hamilton County Coroner's report, a person, identified only as a white man, died Sunday at UC Medical Center, with "boat fire" listed as the cause of death.
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash blocking lanes on I-275 in Wilder cleared, lanes reopened

WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking multiple lanes on westbound I-275 has been cleared. All lanes are reopened and traffic should be returning to normal. Officials urge caution on the roads while the weather is poor. The two right lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in...
WILDER, KY

