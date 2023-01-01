Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on field — anti-vaxxers go nutsMichael W SimpsonCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hennepin Drive in Hamilton Township
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hennepin Drive in Hamilton Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers St. in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers Street, near KY 18, in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Miamiview Drive in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Field fire reported on Miamiview Drive in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crews restrict traffic on Dixie Highway for damaged utility pole replacement
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a traffic restriction will take effect on Dixie Highway in Boone County this week. According to KYTC District 6, a single lane closure will take effect on the northbound lane of U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) near Duffel Lane while crews replace a damaged utility pole.
Wave 3
Second person dies from NKY boat fire
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A second person is dead following a boat fire on Dec. 30 in Northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The second victim, a man, died on New Year’s Day, the coroner wrote in their report. Neither person killed in the boat...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into a building on East Galbraith in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, a car into a building, at 5534 E. Galbraith in Sycamore Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming
LEBANON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Crews responding to reported pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on I-75 in Miami Township
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on I-75 in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Coroner: 1 dead after crash on I-71 in Norwood
Amani Gay, 29, was traveling northbound on I-71 when he crashed near Smith Road and Edwards Road around 2:30 a.m. on January 1.
WLWT 5
Downed Wires reported near Ripley on Old U.S. Highway 52
RIPLEY, Ohio — Downed Wires reported near Ripley on Old U.S. Highway 52. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Pavillion Parkway in Newport for a reported crash with injuries
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews responding to Pavillion Parkway in Newport for a reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
WLWT 5
Flooding on the roadway in Adams County closes section of OH-41
BENTONVILLE, Ohio — All lanes are closed on northbound OH-41 in Bentonville due to flooding on the roadway, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Heavy rains have caused localized flooding, leading to Adams County deputies to close OH-41 between...
WLWT 5
Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Second man dies after boat fire along Ohio River
DAYTON, Ky. — A second person has diedfollowing a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River last week. According to Tuesday morning's Hamilton County Coroner's report, a person, identified only as a white man, died Sunday at UC Medical Center, with "boat fire" listed as the cause of death.
WLWT 5
Crash blocking lanes on I-275 in Wilder cleared, lanes reopened
WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking multiple lanes on westbound I-275 has been cleared. All lanes are reopened and traffic should be returning to normal. Officials urge caution on the roads while the weather is poor. The two right lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in...
