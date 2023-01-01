ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depleted Knicks throttle Rockets to snap five-game losing streak

By Peter Botte
New York Post
 3 days ago

HOUSTON — The depleted Knicks needed to salvage at least one win following a disastrous first two games in Texas, and they ended 2022 on a positive note.

Despite the continued absence of injured starters Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, Tom Thibodeau’s slumping team halted its five-game losing streak with a 108-88 New Year’s Eve victory over the rebuilding Rockets at Toyota Center.

Julius Randle notched a game-high 35 points with 12 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley scored 27 points with seven assists as the Knicks nudged back above .500 at 19-18. Houston-area native Quentin Grimes contributed 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting in his first NBA game in his hometown.

Kevin Porter Jr. netted 23 points and Jalen Green had 16 for the Rockets (10-26), the team with the worst record in the Western Conference.

Grimes didn’t get a chance to play in Houston as a rookie during the Knicks’ only visit in December 2021 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but he has fully entrenched himself as a starter and has started 19 of their last 20 games. The lone game he missed over that stretch was a home loss to the Raptors on Dec. 21 due to a sprained ankle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZmv0_0jzyk1uz00
Julius Randle, who scored 35 points, draws a foul on Kenyon Martin Jr. during the Knicks’ 108-88 win over the Rockets.
AP

Grimes, who grew up in nearby The Woodlands and played two collegiate seasons at Houston, said he had about 40 family members and friends in attendance.

“It’s good, just knowing I missed the game [in Houston] last year, so I’m excited for my first time playing back home. … So it should be fun,” Grimes said earlier this week. “I’m expecting a lot of people [at the game]. There will be a lot, for sure.”

Grimes played one season at Kansas, starting all 36 games for the Jayhawks as a freshman in 2018-19, before transferring to Houston. As a junior for the Cougars, he averaged 17.8 points and shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range. He was taken with the 25th overall pick in 2021 and landed on the Knicks in a draft-night trade with the Clippers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJW4j_0jzyk1uz00
Immanuel Quickley, who scored 27 points, drives to the basket during the Knicks’ win.
NBAE via Getty Images

On Dec. 13, 2021, with RJ Barrett in the NBA health and safety protocols, Grimes enjoyed a breakout game against the Bucks, with 27 points in 40 minutes and a Knicks rookie record of seven 3-pointers. But Grimes also ended up in the COVID-19 protocols the following day and missed the next several games — including what would have been his first NBA appearance in Houston on Dec. 16, 2021.

Miles McBride has started the past two games alongside Grimes, with both Brunson (sore right hip) and Barrett (lacerated right index finger) out of the lineup. The 22-year-old Grimes shot just 1-for-10 from the floor and scored nine points Thursday against the Spurs, one game after he registered a career-high 33 points Tuesday in an overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Grimes came out firing Saturday night, scoring seven points in the first four minutes, though they were his only points of the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QVGP_0jzyk1uz00
Quentin Grimes, who scored 19 points, drives past Kevin Porter Jr. during the Knicks’ victory.
AP

The Knicks trailed by nine midway through the second quarter, but closed the half on an 18-5 run to take a 53-49 lead into intermission, despite hitting just six of 25 attempts from 3-point range and shooting 34.9 percent from the floor overall through two quarters.

Randle, who netted 41 in the San Antonio loss, had 21 at halftime against the Rockets, including 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Eight quick points by Quickley, including two long-distance buckets, pushed the Knicks’ lead to 10 early in the third. And Grimes’ baseline dunk extended the cushion to 14 with just under three minutes remaining before the Knicks carried an 82-70 lead into the final period.

New York Post

New York Post

