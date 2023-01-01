ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

KTLA.com

Authorities locate 72-year-old woman missing out of Santa Clarita

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have located a 72-year-old at-risk woman who had been reported missing. Norma Lidia Morales, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, had been missing since Monday around 2:30 a.m. in the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Deputies chasing robbery suspect briefly force hospital to shelter in place

DUARTE, Calif. - A robbery suspect is in custody after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase that briefly caused a local hospital to shelter in place. Deputies from LASD's Temple Sheriff's Station responded to a robbery at a location near the City of Hope Hospital in Duarte Tuesday afternoon. The suspect then ran from deputies.
DUARTE, CA
CBS News

3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital

Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Homicide investigation underway after RV fire in Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a burning RV in South Los Angeles late Monday night, officials said. Authorities said the victim was experiencing homelessness. The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought

A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man found dead on campus of a high school in LA

LOS ANGELES - A man's body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles School Police officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area in response to a radio call of an ``Ambulance Death Investigation," according to the LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person dies from possible seizure on Southland freeway

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
irvineweekly.com

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Multiple Stabbings In Irvine

The Irvine Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man on Tuesday. Jan. 3, who was later booked at Orange County Jail and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after the man stabbed two people near a shopping center in Irvine. Ricardo De La Riva, 43, a resident...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on Compton bridge

COMPTON, Calif. – A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge in Compton. Compton City Manager Thomas Thomas alerted members of the council this morning about the discovery. Residents report the body was seen hanging from the Artesia Bridge across from the casino. The bridge has been...
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Body of Man in 20s Found Outside Los Angeles High School

The body of a man in his 20s was found Tuesday morning outside Los Angeles High School. An employee found the body just before 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard. Classes were not in session. Authorities said no foul play is suspected. Details about a cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

83-year-old South LA man needed several surgeries after being mauled by 2 pit bulls

LOS ANGELES - The family of an 83-year-old man said he is suffering in the hospital after being mauled by two random dogs in the front yard of his own home. The incident happened on Dec. 16 in South Los Angeles' Crenshaw and Slauson neighborhood. Belynda Lindsey said her father, Jimmy Lindsey, 83, walked outside his home, preparing to pick up his wife from the senior center where she exercises.
LOS ANGELES, CA

