KTLA.com
Authorities locate 72-year-old woman missing out of Santa Clarita
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have located a 72-year-old at-risk woman who had been reported missing. Norma Lidia Morales, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, had been missing since Monday around 2:30 a.m. in the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita.
foxla.com
Deputies chasing robbery suspect briefly force hospital to shelter in place
DUARTE, Calif. - A robbery suspect is in custody after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase that briefly caused a local hospital to shelter in place. Deputies from LASD's Temple Sheriff's Station responded to a robbery at a location near the City of Hope Hospital in Duarte Tuesday afternoon. The suspect then ran from deputies.
Fontana Herald News
Detectives rescue teenage girl who had been chained to a workout dumbbell inside home in Upland
Detectives rescued a teenage girl who was being held against her will in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Dec. 28, the detectives conducted a safety check at a residence after learning of a possible child abuse taking place in the home, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Man dead after allegedly attacking deputies with machete in Riverside County
A man is dead after allegedly attacking deputies with a machete in Riverside County on Tuesday. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, held a 12-year-old child hostage during the deadly incident, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities responded to a domestic dispute at a home on the 800 block of Minor […]
CBS News
3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital
Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
foxla.com
Homicide investigation underway after RV fire in Exposition Park
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a burning RV in South Los Angeles late Monday night, officials said. Authorities said the victim was experiencing homelessness. The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard,...
Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought
A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
63-year-old who vanished on daily hike found dead, California officials say
A Yorba Linda man who vanished on his daily hike has been found dead, California sheriff’s officials reported. Jeffrey Morton, 63, was reported missing Friday, Dec. 30, after he did not return from his routine morning hike at Carbon Canyon Regional Park, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
foxla.com
Tesla driver intentionally drove over cliff with family in car, investigators say
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after investigators found he intentionally drove his Tesla over a cliff near Devil's Slide with his wife and two children inside. Dharmesh Patel, of Pasadena, deliberately veered over the San Mateo County cliff along...
foxla.com
Man found dead on campus of a high school in LA
LOS ANGELES - A man's body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles School Police officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area in response to a radio call of an ``Ambulance Death Investigation," according to the LAPD.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
25-year-old pregnant woman fatally shot in Artesia on her way to birthday party with father
A 25-year-old pregnant woman was shot to death in Artesia as she was headed to a birthday party with her dad, and her distraught family believes this was not a random act.
2urbangirls.com
Person dies from possible seizure on Southland freeway
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
irvineweekly.com
Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Multiple Stabbings In Irvine
The Irvine Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man on Tuesday. Jan. 3, who was later booked at Orange County Jail and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after the man stabbed two people near a shopping center in Irvine. Ricardo De La Riva, 43, a resident...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead on Compton bridge
COMPTON, Calif. – A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge in Compton. Compton City Manager Thomas Thomas alerted members of the council this morning about the discovery. Residents report the body was seen hanging from the Artesia Bridge across from the casino. The bridge has been...
NBC Los Angeles
Body of Man in 20s Found Outside Los Angeles High School
The body of a man in his 20s was found Tuesday morning outside Los Angeles High School. An employee found the body just before 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard. Classes were not in session. Authorities said no foul play is suspected. Details about a cause...
Slain Riverside County sheriff’s deputy honored at Rose Parade
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was honored at the Rose Parade on Monday. During the annual event, a riderless horse led the agency’s Mounted Enforcement Detail in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. “It creates a moment of pause when you see that horse and […]
foxla.com
83-year-old South LA man needed several surgeries after being mauled by 2 pit bulls
LOS ANGELES - The family of an 83-year-old man said he is suffering in the hospital after being mauled by two random dogs in the front yard of his own home. The incident happened on Dec. 16 in South Los Angeles' Crenshaw and Slauson neighborhood. Belynda Lindsey said her father, Jimmy Lindsey, 83, walked outside his home, preparing to pick up his wife from the senior center where she exercises.
Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after man trying to sell Rolex watch on OfferUp robbed in Irwindale
A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway. The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction […]
foxla.com
LAPD: Man with 'sharp metal object' shot, killed after approaching officers in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A man is dead after authorities say he approached officers with a possible weapon in South Los Angeles Tuesday night. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2700 block of Central Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
