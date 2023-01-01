Myers Park rallies for 39th Arby’s Classic championship victory

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mustangs found themselves in a 22-10 hole to begin the second quarter of Saturday’s Arby’s Classic title game. However, a dominant performance in paint led Myers Park (NC) to a 77-61 win over Westminster Academy (FL).

Elijah Strong had his way in the post, scoring a game-high 29 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the victory. Teammates Sadiq “AJ” White Jr. (15 pts) and Bishop Boswell (12 pts) also finished in double figures.

Strong was named the tournament’s MVP for his stellar week, scoring at least 15 points in all four of the Mustangs’ contests.

Westminster’s Alex Loyd had a stellar first half, finishing with a team-best 23 points for the Lions.

The all-tournament team did not feature any local players, as Westminster and Myers Park each placed a tournament-best three players each on the roster.

