Pursuing a career in game design, senior Bailey Woodworth always knew she wanted to major in something art-related. “Video games really helped my mental health when I was younger,” she said. “I decided being someone behind making them would be a great way not only to do what I love but to help others as well. I really want to create games that help others the same way my favorites helped me.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO