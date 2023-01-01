ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Kait 8

Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/3/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Arkansas State basketball squads look to bounce back after Saturday setbacks. Men’s basketball travels to South Alabama on Thursday and Troy on Saturday. Women’s basketball will host Troy on Thursday and Appalachian State on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. Mike Balado and...
JONESBORO, AR
semoball.com

Kennett senior has the name (and the game) to stand out on the court

One would think, just based on her name, that Lani Heeb would possess some ability on the basketball court, and that is definitely the case for the Kennett High School senior point guard. “She plays hard,” Indian coach Aaron New said of Heeb recently. “She is kind of our team...
KENNETT, MO
Kait 8

Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/3/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first Tuesday of 2023 featured conference and non-conference matchups. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/3/23) Jonesboro 58, Cabot 43 (Boys) Cabot 56, Jonesboro 27 (Girls) Blytheville 57, Pocahontas 29 (Boys) Valley View 57, Harrisburg 27 (Boys) Brookland 53, Highland 45 (Girls) Southside 62, Forrest City...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Newport pitcher Makaylie Gist commits to UCA softball

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - An NEA softball standout is heading to Conway. Makaylie Gist announced her commitment to Central Arkansas on Twitter Saturday afternoon. Gist played a huge role as Tuckerman won back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022. Gist will pitch at Newport in 2023.
CONWAY, AR
Portsmouth Times

SSU graduate is ready to start a career in the gaming industry

Pursuing a career in game design, senior Bailey Woodworth always knew she wanted to major in something art-related. “Video games really helped my mental health when I was younger,” she said. “I decided being someone behind making them would be a great way not only to do what I love but to help others as well. I really want to create games that help others the same way my favorites helped me.”
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Five Points Grocery, Toombs County

There has been a grocery/general store, and at times a restaurant, at the intersection of Georgia Highway 86 and Griffin Ferry Road for many years. The “fifth point” at five points is a dirt road, Findley Cemetery Road. There are countless communities in the state designated by geographical identifiers and though most are only known locally, they’re important landmarks.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Kait 8

Former Arkansas State Representative dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

KLEK radio host gains her wings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31. Jones was a host for the Jonesboro Radio station KLEK since 2016. She was a long-time community advocate that was battling Lymphedema. There are no details on arrangements at this time.
JONESBORO, AR
WSAV-TV

SAVANNAH, GA
Kait 8

St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Baby New Year” is a term used to symbolize the “birth” of the next year, but for some, the term is more literal. On Sunday, Jan. 1, St. Bernards Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 8:58 a.m. A social media...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Flash flooding in Campbell turns roads into rivers

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain caused flash flooding throughout the Heartland Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Photos posted on the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page show streets became more like rivers as heavy rain pounded the Bootheel. In one neighborhood, water rose to the bumpers of...
CAMPBELL, MO
Kait 8

Watch GMR8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Starting the day off with fog and light drizzle with the warm temperatures. Warm and moist air will continue today as a strong storm system moves into Region 8. Look for storms to increase throughout the day. We are watching for two rounds of storms.
OSCEOLA, AR
WSAV-TV

Savannah Mayor Johnson to run for reelection

Mayor Van Johnson announced the decision to run for reelection during his weekly press conference Tuesday. Mayor Van Johnson announced the decision to run for reelection during his weekly press conference Tuesday. Hamlin injury puts spotlight on EMT’s, CPR. First Responders say humans can only go 4-6 minutes without...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

General manager named for Hilton Head National RV Resort

Kyle Train has been named general manager of Hilton Head National RV Resort in Bluffton, with responsibility for daily operations of the 97-acre RV resort that opened earlier this year. The promotion of Train was announced in December by Bill Layman, vice president of operations for Scratch Golf Inc. Scratch...
BLUFFTON, SC

