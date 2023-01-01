Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kait 8
Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/3/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Arkansas State basketball squads look to bounce back after Saturday setbacks. Men’s basketball travels to South Alabama on Thursday and Troy on Saturday. Women’s basketball will host Troy on Thursday and Appalachian State on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. Mike Balado and...
Kait 8
Crowley’s Ridge women’s basketball off to hot start, one year after setting wins record
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Crowley’s Ridge women’s basketball is 8-4 and about to begin conference play. Third-year head coach Brad Phillips is bringing a level of success that hasn’t been seen before in Paragould. “We want to go back to the national championship, back to the national...
Kait 8
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/3/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first Tuesday of 2023 featured conference and non-conference matchups. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/3/23) Jonesboro 58, Cabot 43 (Boys) Cabot 56, Jonesboro 27 (Girls) Blytheville 57, Pocahontas 29 (Boys) Valley View 57, Harrisburg 27 (Boys) Brookland 53, Highland 45 (Girls) Southside 62, Forrest City...
KTLO
Jonesboro keeps top spot in ASM boys’ poll; Bergman jumps to No. 1 in Class 3A
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 31. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
Kait 8
40 rescued from West Memphis apartment complex as heavy rain flooded Crittenden County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 40 residents of Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis had to be rescued from flood waters in the wake of heavy rains on Tuesday morning. Now all residents of the 92-unit complex must evacuate until cleanup crews restore the property to livable conditions. The First Alert Weather...
whiterivernow.com
River stage watch for Black River, White River
The Black River at Black Rock and the White River at Batesville have been “rolling” as a result of the heavy rainfall over the last two days. Some areas have received over three inches of precipitation. The Black River at Black Rock is projected to experience minor flooding...
Kait 8
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
Kait 8
Top 8 Stories of 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
Kait 8
Watch GMR8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Starting the day off with fog and light drizzle with the warm temperatures. Warm and moist air will continue today as a strong storm system moves into Region 8. Look for storms to increase throughout the day. We are watching for two rounds of storms.
Kait 8
Flash flooding in Campbell turns roads into rivers
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain caused flash flooding throughout the Heartland Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Photos posted on the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page show streets became more like rivers as heavy rain pounded the Bootheel. In one neighborhood, water rose to the bumpers of...
Kait 8
Craighead County road blocked after semi rolls over
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An overturned tractor-trailer Tuesday night brought traffic to a halt. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 49 just west of State Highway 226 just before 11 p.m. Jan. 3. According to ArDOT, the crash blocked all lanes...
Kait 8
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Baby New Year” is a term used to symbolize the “birth” of the next year, but for some, the term is more literal. On Sunday, Jan. 1, St. Bernards Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 8:58 a.m. A social media...
Kait 8
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a foggy Monday morning, the Region 8 StormTEAM wants to make sure you’re prepared for the potential of severe weather. Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry says the threat of severe weather increased overnight. Our area woke up to temperatures in the 60s with fog and drizzle...
Kait 8
KLEK radio host gains her wings
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31. Jones was a host for the Jonesboro Radio station KLEK since 2016. She was a long-time community advocate that was battling Lymphedema. There are no details on arrangements at this time.
Kait 8
Man charged in deadly West Memphis hit-and-run
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Police in West Memphis arrested a man after a fatal hit-and-run over the holiday weekend. Authorities say Detario Allen was intoxicated when he hit 36-year-old Jamie Bailey on East Broadway Avenue. Police found Bailey in the roadway with severe injuries just before 7 p.m. on...
Kait 8
City conserving water following flooding
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The heavy overnight rains in the city of Keiser flooded the sewer system with water. As a result, the lagoon pump is completely underwater and it is taking several hours to pump out the water. A social media post from the City of Keiser is asking...
Kait 8
Arkansas Game and Fish warn of avian flu impact on birds
NEWPORT, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Game and Fish is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of avian flu increase in the state. In Newport, a farm owner found more than 75 dead snow geese in a nearby reservoir he said most likely died from avian flu. “It’s not...
Kait 8
Lawrence County begins flooding cleanup
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Flooding struck many in Lawrence County on Monday, and a few streets in one town are still under water. In Walnut Ridge, residents know what happens on Main Street when flash flooding occurs: The street usually becomes impassible. On Jan. 2, with the heavy rain,...
Kait 8
Clean up underway after flood waters rush into Clay Co. homes, wash out roads
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday night, many across Northeast Arkansas saw heavy rain and winds. With precipitation rates being so high, it led to some places flooding. Homes and businesses were flooded in Piggott after a ditch topped its banks, leaving dozens trapped inside their homes and vehicles. Some could not escape. Leading volunteers and first responders to spring into action.
Kait 8
Residents evacuated following flooding rains
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A day and night of thunderstorms dumping heavy rain across Region 8 sent several people running for higher ground. Law enforcement agencies across the area Monday night reported flooded streets and homes. One of the hardest hit areas was Clay County, where the sheriff’s office...
