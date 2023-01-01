ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood

15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon …. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Midday Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3,...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday Update: After 403 days, Bell has found her home!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have some amazing news to report!. Remember Bell, the 10-year-old boxer/pitbull mix we featured on "Fur Baby Friday" last week?. Our Kurt Ludlow said he thinks Bell is the only animal to be featured twice on Good Day Columbus, since she was in need of a rescue for more than a year.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Community rallies around family of murder victim

UPPER SANDUSKY—An entire community is rallying to support the family and friends of Keris Dilgard Riebel. Riebel, a 2019 graduate of Wynford High School, is being remembered as a light to all who knew her. A tribute was posted Monday on the Wynford Royals Facebook page that read:. Wynford...
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Inmate charged after deadly assault in Marion jail

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — A Blacklick man is facing charges after the death of an inmate at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion. Marion Police responded to the facility at 7:33 a.m. on Jan. 2 on a report of a serious injury that happened inside the jail. Greg Bunker,...
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit skip. At around 3:50 a.m. Columbus police received a call on a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival CPD found Tyler Cannon in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion jail

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Family, friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed calling for justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments, held a New Year's Day community news conference. "We demand real, tangible answers and actions," one community activist said. "This family deserves more. This community deserves more....
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As many are celebrating a new year with family and friends, others are celebrating a new member of their family!. One of the first newborn babies welcomed into 2023 in Columbus was born at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital. The hospital staff shared that Owen James Daniels was...
COLUMBUS, OH

