Ohio family asks for help in 16-year-old missing person case
Now 48 years old, Chapman was reported missing shortly after failing to appear in court, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. Chapman is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
Police searching for suspects who stole 8 pairs of shoes from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two people accused of stealing several pairs of shoes from a Columbus store last month. A man and woman walked into a store along Hilliard-Rome Road on Dec. 13 just before 11 a.m. According to officers, the suspects took eight pairs...
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon …. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Midday Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3,...
1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
Fur Baby Friday Update: After 403 days, Bell has found her home!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have some amazing news to report!. Remember Bell, the 10-year-old boxer/pitbull mix we featured on "Fur Baby Friday" last week?. Our Kurt Ludlow said he thinks Bell is the only animal to be featured twice on Good Day Columbus, since she was in need of a rescue for more than a year.
Columbus Native Hal Williams Made a Hollywood Bet That’s Still Paying Off
One Wednesday evening in 1968, Hal Williams walked out the door of his Brentnell Avenue home with two pistols and a tub of Kentucky Fried Chicken, got into his Pontiac Bonneville and left Columbus in the rearview mirror, heading west until he reached California, his sights set on Hollywood. “I...
Community rallies around family of murder victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—An entire community is rallying to support the family and friends of Keris Dilgard Riebel. Riebel, a 2019 graduate of Wynford High School, is being remembered as a light to all who knew her. A tribute was posted Monday on the Wynford Royals Facebook page that read:. Wynford...
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
Inmate charged after deadly assault in Marion jail
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — A Blacklick man is facing charges after the death of an inmate at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion. Marion Police responded to the facility at 7:33 a.m. on Jan. 2 on a report of a serious injury that happened inside the jail. Greg Bunker,...
Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit skip. At around 3:50 a.m. Columbus police received a call on a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival CPD found Tyler Cannon in the […]
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
‘I was caught off guard’: Ohio man shares heart attack experience to help others keep heart health in mind
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I thought I was pretty healthy actually. This was quite a surprise." For Jeffrey Goodman, 55, that surprise was a heart attack. “I wasn't doing anything strenuous,” he said. Over the summer he was mowing his lawn on a ride-on mower when felt chest pain...
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion jail
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
Family, friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed calling for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments, held a New Year's Day community news conference. "We demand real, tangible answers and actions," one community activist said. "This family deserves more. This community deserves more....
Columbus hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As many are celebrating a new year with family and friends, others are celebrating a new member of their family!. One of the first newborn babies welcomed into 2023 in Columbus was born at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital. The hospital staff shared that Owen James Daniels was...
