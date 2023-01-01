INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Toward the end of a 20-hour odyssey, once they had crossed into Texas all the way from Darnestown, Md., Brian and Johnny Hodges came upon a bridge. “Johnny, I didn’t know there was any water in Texas,” Brian recalled telling his son Sunday afternoon, the day before Johnny will complete his improbable journey by starting at linebacker for TCU in the national title game against Georgia. “We were so ignorant about Texas. We didn’t know anything about Texas.” Johnny Hodges, now a junior and a key cog in the Horned Frogs’ defense, came to Fort Worth under remarkably improbable...

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO