San Antonio, TX

Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 109

Percentages: FG .425, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Hardaway Jr. 4-10, Bertans 3-5, Bullock 3-6, Pinson 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-5, Hardy 1-5, Wood 1-5, Lawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ntilikina). Turnovers: 12 (Wood 4, Dinwiddie 3, Hardy 2, Bullock, Ntilikina, Wright IV). Steals: 3...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Minnesota 104, Houston 96

Percentages: FG .475, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Russell 4-7, Edwards 3-7, Prince 2-4, McDaniels 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 2, Anderson, Gobert). Turnovers: 17 (Russell 4, Anderson 3, Edwards 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Nowell, Prince,...
HOUSTON, TX
No. 12 UCLA 61, Southern Cal 60

SOUTHERN CAL (11-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.909, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Adika 1-2, Bigby 1-1, Williams 1-1, Marshall 0-1, Littleton 0-5, Miura 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 3, Adika 2) Turnovers: 17 (Marshall 5, Bigby 3, Miura 3, Team 2, Adika 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
No. 25 Creighton 68, Marquette 42

MARQUETTE (10-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.333, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (King 1-4, Hare 1-4, Marotta 0-2, La Chapell 0-1, Nkumu 0-1, Clark 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams 1) Turnovers: 12 (Marotta 5, King 2, La Chapell 2, Myles 1, Hare 1, Team...
MILWAUKEE, WI
No. 2 Stanford 60, California 56

CALIFORNIA (10-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Martin 2-2, McIntosh 2-5, Tuitele 1-2, Curry 1-5, Langarita 1-3, Ortiz 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Langarita 1, Lutje Schipholt 1, Ortiz 1) Turnovers: 11 (Martin 3, Langarita 2, Onyiah 2, Curry 1,...
STANFORD, CA
Alabama 88, Auburn 57

AUBURN (10-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.545, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Shaw 2-6, Wells 2-5, Scott-Grayson 1-4, McFadden 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Pratcher 2, Shaw 1) Turnovers: 15 (Wells 5, Johnson 3, Johnson 2, Scott-Grayson 2, Bostic 1, Richardson 1, Shaw 1) Steals:...
AUBURN, AL
No. 15 Arizona 79, No. 18 Oregon 71

OREGON (12-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 52.727, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Paopao 3-7, Gray 2-7, Rogers 2-4, VanSlooten 0-1, Hanson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (VanSlooten 1, Rogers 1) Turnovers: 20 (Kyei 5, Paopao 4, Gray 3, VanSlooten 2, Rogers 2, Hanson 2, Basham...
EUGENE, OR
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1

First Period_1, Arizona, Hayton 3 (Keller, Schmaltz), 5:18. Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 16 (Rutta, Crosby), 5:56. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 17 (Crosby, Rust), 9:11. Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Zucker 9 (Malkin, Joseph), 10:58. 5, Pittsburgh, Carter 7, 18:55 (en). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-7-12_28. Arizona 8-13-3_24. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 6; Arizona 0...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Nets top Heat 102-101, lose Durant to right knee injury

MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn got another win. Now the Nets have to hope for good news on Kevin Durant. Royce O'Neale's putback with 3.2 seconds left put Brooklyn to stay, and the Nets beat the Miami Heat 102-101 on Sunday night in a game where Durant left in the third quarter with a right knee injury.
BROOKLYN, NY
Johnny Hodges nearly quit football before transfer to TCU last year

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Toward the end of a 20-hour odyssey, once they had crossed into Texas all the way from Darnestown, Md., Brian and Johnny Hodges came upon a bridge. “Johnny, I didn’t know there was any water in Texas,” Brian recalled telling his son Sunday afternoon, the day before Johnny will complete his improbable journey by starting at linebacker for TCU in the national title game against Georgia. “We were so ignorant about Texas. We didn’t know anything about Texas.” Johnny Hodges, now a junior and a key cog in the Horned Frogs’ defense, came to Fort Worth under remarkably improbable...
INGLEWOOD, CA
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0

First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 13 (Parayko, Neighbours), 8:17 (pp). Third Period_2, St. Louis, Schenn 9 (Saad), 14:00. 3, St. Louis, Schenn 10 (Buchnevich, Parayko), 19:54 (en). Shots on Goal_St. Louis 14-6-4_24. Minnesota 9-3-24_36. Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 4; Minnesota 0 of 3. Goalies_St. Louis, Greiss 5-5-0 (36 shots-36...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wisconsin 81, Minnesota 77

MINNESOTA (8-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Braun 2-10, Heyer 1-6, Borowicz 1-5) Blocked Shots: 5 (Hammond 2, Battle 1, Heyer 1, Micheaux 1) Turnovers: 19 (Borowicz 4, Heyer 4, Battle 3, Braun 3, Micheaux 2, Czinano 1, Gradwell...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago 4, Calgary 3

First Period_1, Chicago, Reichel 1 (S.Jones), 2:39. 2, Calgary, Lindholm 13 (Toffoli, Andersson), 8:49 (pp). 3, Chicago, Blackwell 1 (R.Johnson, Lafferty), 10:10. Second Period_4, Chicago, Kurashev 5 (Reichel, Domi), 0:35. 5, Calgary, Huberdeau 8 (Lucic), 1:02. 6, Calgary, Kadri 16 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 9:40 (pp). Third Period_None. Overtime_7, Chicago, Domi 12...
CHICAGO, IL
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 2

First Period_1, Toronto, Jarnkrok 9 (Marner, Timmins), 9:51. 2, Toronto, Aston-Reese 4 (Holmberg), 17:44. 3, Philadelphia, Konecny 21, 18:00. Second Period_4, Toronto, Timmins 1 (Marner, Tavares), 7:01. 5, Philadelphia, Deslauriers 2 (Brown), 8:50. 6, Toronto, Liljegren 3 (Jarnkrok), 10:07 (sh). 7, Toronto, Tavares 19 (Jarnkrok), 12:22. Third Period_8, Toronto, Matthews...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

