Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.GodwinLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection With Killing in Pomona
A man is in custody Wednesday on suspicion of allegedly fatally shooting another man in Pomona and an investigation into his death was underway. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday to Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Alleged Stabbing Spree in Irvine
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at a shopping center near Culver Drive and Walnut...
Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after man trying to sell Rolex watch on OfferUp robbed in Irwindale
A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway. The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction […]
CBS News
3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital
Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale last fall pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is charged in the Oct. 27 attack on Kenneth and McKenna Evans in the store’s parking lot in the 39800 block of 10th Street West.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Search for Suspect in Deadly Freeway Shooting Ongoing
California Highway Patrol investigators Tuesday were trying to ferret out additional clues that might help them identify the motorist who gunned down a 32-year-old driver on Interstate 215 in Moreno Valley. Thomas Galloway II of Hemet was fatally shot at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-215 at Cactus Avenue,...
foxla.com
South Gate woman speaks out after road rage beating outside Waba Grill
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - The video is brutal. Vivian Gutierrez can be seen bloodied and in a state of shock. She had just been beaten by two Latina women outside a Waba Grill in South Gate. It happened on Dec. 29, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. "I was really shocked because...
mynewsla.com
Person Shot During Confrontation with Deputies in San Jacinto
A person was shot during a confrontation Tuesday with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. Sheriff’s officials did not immediately release information regarding the circumstances. One person...
mynewsla.com
Woman Critically Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles and sheriff’s homicide detectives Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of...
KTLA.com
Teen burglar caught on video vandalizing home in Beverly Hills
Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer Defends Shooting of Man in Montecito Heights Driveway
A Los Angeles police officer says in new court papers that he shot a man in self-defense when he and his partner responded to a 2018 assault with a deadly weapon call and found two people sleeping on a driveway in Montecito Heights, an incident which is the subject of a wrongful death suit by the descendant’s parents.
mynewsla.com
Man Who Died in RV Fire Identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. A man was arrested in connection with the victim’s death but was later released, according...
Elderly couple zip-tied for hours as home-invasion robbers ransack San Marino home: Police
An elderly San Marino couple is recovering after they were held at gunpoint, zip-tied for more than three hours and robbed in a home invasion Friday night. Four robbers in ski masks broke in through a locked French door at the home in the 1700 block of Oak Lane at about 9 p.m. and restrained […]
mynewsla.com
Probationer Accused of Fatally Shooting Man on San Jacinto Street Arraigned
A probationer accused of gunning down a man during a confrontation on a San Jacinto street pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other offenses. Diego Ernesto Brane, 24, of San Jacinto was arrested in November for the 2019 slaying of Christopher Gutierrez, also of San Jacinto. Along with the...
Man Knocks Dog Unconscious, Injures 4-Year-Old Child During Neighbor Dispute
A Stevenson Ranch man was arrested Saturday on a slew of charges after he broke a window, which later injured a 4-year-old child, during a dispute with a neighbor before resisting and injuring a deputy. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch for a neighbor ...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
newsantaana.com
Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check
Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
mynewsla.com
Deputy Slain by Felon During Jurupa Traffic Stop to be Laid to Rest Friday
A Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman slain by a convicted felon during a traffic stop will be laid to rest Friday following a public memorial service expected to draw hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state to Riverside. The memorial service for 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero is...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed In Carson
A pedestrian killed while crossing a street in Carson was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported about 5 a.m. Tuesday at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Jamaal Freeman, 34, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
Comments / 0