San Marino, CA

mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection With Killing in Pomona

A man is in custody Wednesday on suspicion of allegedly fatally shooting another man in Pomona and an investigation into his death was underway. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday to Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested After Alleged Stabbing Spree in Irvine

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at a shopping center near Culver Drive and Walnut...
IRVINE, CA
CBS News

3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital

Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Pleads Not Guilty in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot

A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale last fall pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is charged in the Oct. 27 attack on Kenneth and McKenna Evans in the store’s parking lot in the 39800 block of 10th Street West.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP: Search for Suspect in Deadly Freeway Shooting Ongoing

California Highway Patrol investigators Tuesday were trying to ferret out additional clues that might help them identify the motorist who gunned down a 32-year-old driver on Interstate 215 in Moreno Valley. Thomas Galloway II of Hemet was fatally shot at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-215 at Cactus Avenue,...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Shot During Confrontation with Deputies in San Jacinto

A person was shot during a confrontation Tuesday with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. Sheriff’s officials did not immediately release information regarding the circumstances. One person...
SAN JACINTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Critically Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting

A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles and sheriff’s homicide detectives Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Teen burglar caught on video vandalizing home in Beverly Hills

Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Officer Defends Shooting of Man in Montecito Heights Driveway

A Los Angeles police officer says in new court papers that he shot a man in self-defense when he and his partner responded to a 2018 assault with a deadly weapon call and found two people sleeping on a driveway in Montecito Heights, an incident which is the subject of a wrongful death suit by the descendant’s parents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Who Died in RV Fire Identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. A man was arrested in connection with the victim’s death but was later released, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles

Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check

Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
TUSTIN, CA
mynewsla.com

County Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed In Carson

A pedestrian killed while crossing a street in Carson was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported about 5 a.m. Tuesday at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Jamaal Freeman, 34, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
CARSON, CA

