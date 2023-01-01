ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

A week later, efforts to restore water continue in NC mountains; higher elevations will wait 3 more days

By Associated Press, Rodney Overton
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Os61q_0jzyhhkL00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Officials in the western North Carolina city of Asheville say they’re continuing to restore public water to swaths of the region after frigid temperatures curtailed the utility days ago.

City officials said during a Saturday news conference that water was coming back online in south Asheville as well as lower-lying areas of southern and western Buncombe County. Officials say their biggest challenge is returning water to higher elevations. A boil water order was still in place as of Saturday evening.

A water production plant had gone down amid cold temperatures on Dec. 24 after filters and other equipment froze.

Officials say the system can normally function without that plant. But frozen and burst pipes throughout the system drew down the water supply and exacerbated the problem.

In a news release Saturday, city officials said “the greatest challenge will continue to be moving water to higher elevations.” They noted Spivey Mountain and Candler Knob, which are at increased elevations, will take up to three more days to have water restored.

“Factors such as elevation may mean not all customers in these areas receive water at the same time,” the news release said.

As of noon Saturday, there had been more than 1,500 requests by residents for water delivery, the city said.

For people who need showers, all seven YMCA locations that are part of the YMCA of Western North Carolina system were open Saturday and will be open New Year’s Day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday night, officials said parts of Gerber Village now had water.

Also, Buncombe County Health and Human Services reported several nursing homes now had water restored, according to Asheville officials Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023

NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
iheart.com

AVL Water Crisis Drags On, Murder in the Valley, Tripledemic hits WNC

(Asheville, NC) -- Water still isn't back to full service for some residents in west Asheville. The city confirmed yesterday that water has been restored and boil advisories have been lifted in the south, but things are not back to normal in higher elevations. The Candler Knob and Spivey Mountain areas are the most heavily impacted. There's no time frame on water restoration.
ASHEVILLE, NC
nctripping.com

Black Mountain Restaurants (17 of the Best!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Of all the lovely small towns in Western North Carolina, we consistently rank Black Mountain among our favorites. The town is one of our favorite I-40...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
onekindesign.com

See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place

This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

Powerball’s First Millionaire Of The Year Comes From North Carolina

Charlie and I spent New Year’s Eve like many of you. We attended a party with friends and reminisced about the year behind and what was to come. We left in time to make it to our overnight destination and watch the Times Square ball drop. I’ll admit we started visiting and realized we missed the midnight countdown. However, we did see Ryan Seacrest announce Powerball’s first millionaire of the year. The grand prize went to Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, North Carolina. The prize winner did not travel to New York for the award. But, his daughter, Sarah, accepted the hefty sum on his behalf. Krigbaum was one of eight from North Carolina selected by a second chance drawing as part of the promotion. According to WCNC, his name went into the million-dollar drawing with four others. We watched as the ball with the “NC” label popped up on the screen. Krigbaum’s daughter said, “I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.” During three previous years, Powerball’s first millionaire drawing partnered with the New Year’s Eve broadcast.
SPINDALE, NC
FOX Carolina

North Carolina hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Mission Hospital say they’ve welcomed their first baby of the new year. Adam and Amber Steinbugl welcomed their son, Casey Jack at 10 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2023. He was weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 21...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. In a social media post by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, officials said there is no danger to the public and that the suspects have been arrested.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

5 injured, including children following crash in Marion

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department said five people were taken to the hospital following a crash. According to police, a teen was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn from McDowell High Drive onto Main Street, while a 2006 Ford SUV was traveling south on Main Street. Officers said the Ford SUV hit the Ford truck on the driver’s side and drove through the intersection.
MARION, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Farmhouse Tacos to close Laurens Road location

Taco lovers have lost a dining option in Greenville. Farmhouse Tacos will close its doors after the location at 1813 Laurens Road was sold, the eatery announced on its Instagram account. The restaurant also announced it will relocate its Greenville storefront but details are pending. Farmhouse Tacos has a restaurant...
GREENVILLE, SC
hendersonville.com

Taking Hendersonville by Storm

“Rain, rain, go away, come again some other day.” This nursery rhyme is the perfect soundtrack for flood-prone areas during large rain events. When cities receive rainfall, sometimes in excessive amounts, that water needs to be properly managed. When the ground becomes oversaturated with water, it can be seen running down the sides of the roads and trickling down into catch basins, but what exactly happens once it’s down the drain? Through a network of structures, channels, and underground pipes, stormwater makes its way back into our local waterways. Stormwater has the potential to introduce new pollutants into surface water, increase soil erosion, cause flooding, and affect fish and wildlife habitat loss, among other issues. That’s where the City of Hendersonville’s Stormwater program comes into play.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy