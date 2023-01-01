A week later, efforts to restore water continue in NC mountains; higher elevations will wait 3 more days

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Officials in the western North Carolina city of Asheville say they’re continuing to restore public water to swaths of the region after frigid temperatures curtailed the utility days ago.

City officials said during a Saturday news conference that water was coming back online in south Asheville as well as lower-lying areas of southern and western Buncombe County. Officials say their biggest challenge is returning water to higher elevations. A boil water order was still in place as of Saturday evening.

A water production plant had gone down amid cold temperatures on Dec. 24 after filters and other equipment froze.

Officials say the system can normally function without that plant. But frozen and burst pipes throughout the system drew down the water supply and exacerbated the problem.

In a news release Saturday, city officials said “the greatest challenge will continue to be moving water to higher elevations.” They noted Spivey Mountain and Candler Knob, which are at increased elevations, will take up to three more days to have water restored.

“Factors such as elevation may mean not all customers in these areas receive water at the same time,” the news release said.

As of noon Saturday, there had been more than 1,500 requests by residents for water delivery, the city said.

For people who need showers, all seven YMCA locations that are part of the YMCA of Western North Carolina system were open Saturday and will be open New Year’s Day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday night, officials said parts of Gerber Village now had water.

Also, Buncombe County Health and Human Services reported several nursing homes now had water restored, according to Asheville officials Saturday night.

