Scottsdale, AZ

Rio Verde prepares for water shut-off; Resort, amusement park planned for Glendale; TCU holds off Michigan in wild Fiesta Bowl

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Scottsdale intends to cut Rio Verde Foothills off from water deliveries on Jan. 1. Efforts to find solutions have deeply divided the community.

A resort with a 6-acre pool and an amusement park are among the top projects planned for Glendale.

TCU was able to hold off a Michigan rally with big plays in a wild second half to win the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Today, expect periods of rain and a thunderstorm, with a high near 61 degrees. Tonight, expect a couple of showers with a low near 44 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1892, the Ellis Island Immigrant Station in New York formally opened.
  • In 1954, NBC broadcast the first coast-to-coast color TV program as it presented live coverage of the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.
  • In 2006, President George W. Bush strongly defended his domestic spying program, calling it legal as well as vital to thwarting terrorist attacks. The Medicare prescription drug plan went into effect.
  • In 2012, the Senate approved a compromise in the small hours to avert the “fiscal cliff” and sent it to the House, which approved it in a late-night vote; President Barack Obama announced he would sign the measure. In Maryland, same-sex marriage became legal in the first state south of the Mason-Dixon Line.
  • In 2014, the nation’s first legal recreational marijuana shops opened in Colorado at 8 a.m. Mountain time.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

