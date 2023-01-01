ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldo County, ME

boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 148 calls for service for the period of Dec. 28 to Jan. 3. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10729 calls for service. Robert C. Washburn, 25, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Dec. 31 for Violating Condition of Release, on Main Street, Damariscotta, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases

ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Dec. 8-23. Hayley Grace Adams, 19, of Woolwich, domestic violence assault in Union Sept. 16, 2021, dismissed; criminal use of disabling chemicals in Union Sept. 16, 2021, dismissed. Lynn W. Archer, 65, of Rockland, violation of...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine man accused of kidnapping woman, causing standoff with police

WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield man faces a list of charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault, after an armed standoff that lasted more than 15 hours. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were first called to a home on Heath Road in Whitefield Sunday around 7:40 p.m. for a reported domestic incident.
WHITEFIELD, ME
lcnme.com

Whitefield Man Arrested After Armed Standoff

A Whitefield man is facing felony charges of assault, kidnapping, and domestic violence after a domestic disturbance escalated into an armed standoff with state and county law enforcement that began the evening of Sunday, Jan. 1. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob R. Walmer,...
WHITEFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges. They say...
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

Man injured in one of two shooting incidents in Lewiston over weekend

LEWISTON, Maine — Gunshots rang out in Lewiston over the weekend, sending police to two separate incidents late Sunday evening. Lewiston Police were first called to Knox Street around 9 p.m. after a patrol officer believed he heard gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings belonging to different guns.
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jan. 4 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash

The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
WISCASSET, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: A New Year’s Baby

It was a snowy New Years Eve in this old farmhouse at the top of Sleepy Hollow in 1974. The visiting neighbors had gone home, and the three-year-old had been tucked into bed, when my mom told my dad, “It’s time.”. I was already a week overdue, and...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

5 arrested in Skowhegan on drug charges

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Five people face a series of drug charges in Skowhegan following arrests Friday morning. According to Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam, officers from multiple agencies were called to North Avenue Thursday night following a report of multiple people wearing ski masks outside of an apartment building.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It...
BANGOR, ME
truecountry935.com

5 in Skowhegan Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Three Mainers and two people Massachusetts are being charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Police seized guns and cash, along with the drugs with an estimated street value of about $9,000.
SKOWHEGAN, ME

