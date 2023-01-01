Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 148 calls for service for the period of Dec. 28 to Jan. 3. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10729 calls for service. Robert C. Washburn, 25, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Dec. 31 for Violating Condition of Release, on Main Street, Damariscotta, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
penbaypilot.com
Former Chief Deputy Jason Trundy sworn in as Waldo County’s new Sheriff
BELFAST — It was standing room only as dozens of supporters and colleagues gathered in the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office in recognition of newly-elected Sheriff Jason W. Trundy, who was officially sworn in at the lively ceremony Tuesday morning. The Jan. 3 event included more than a dozen...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Dec. 8-23. Hayley Grace Adams, 19, of Woolwich, domestic violence assault in Union Sept. 16, 2021, dismissed; criminal use of disabling chemicals in Union Sept. 16, 2021, dismissed. Lynn W. Archer, 65, of Rockland, violation of...
truecountry935.com
Multiple Weapons Complaints in Lewiston
The Lewiston Police are investigating two unrelated weapons complaints that occurred over the weekend. on in the Knox street area, the other on Pond Road.
Waterville Woman ‘Acting Erratically’ Stopped With Loaded Firearms in Her Car @ Colby College
A Waterville woman has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase through the city of Waterville early Monday morning. According to an article by WGME 13, the police received a call early Monday that a Waterville resident was 'acting erratically' in her Elm Street home and that she was armed with both a pistol and a rifle.
WMTW
Maine man accused of kidnapping woman, causing standoff with police
WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield man faces a list of charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault, after an armed standoff that lasted more than 15 hours. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were first called to a home on Heath Road in Whitefield Sunday around 7:40 p.m. for a reported domestic incident.
lcnme.com
Whitefield Man Arrested After Armed Standoff
A Whitefield man is facing felony charges of assault, kidnapping, and domestic violence after a domestic disturbance escalated into an armed standoff with state and county law enforcement that began the evening of Sunday, Jan. 1. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob R. Walmer,...
wabi.tv
Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges. They say...
WMTW
Man injured in one of two shooting incidents in Lewiston over weekend
LEWISTON, Maine — Gunshots rang out in Lewiston over the weekend, sending police to two separate incidents late Sunday evening. Lewiston Police were first called to Knox Street around 9 p.m. after a patrol officer believed he heard gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings belonging to different guns.
WGME
Maine woman charged after allegedly leading police on low-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A woman is facing several charges after leading police on a low-speed chase through Waterville. According to the Morning Sentinel, police received a call early Monday morning about a woman acting erratically at her home on Elm Street. She was reportedly armed with both a rifle and pistol.
penbaypilot.com
Jan. 4 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
lcnme.com
Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash
The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: A New Year’s Baby
It was a snowy New Years Eve in this old farmhouse at the top of Sleepy Hollow in 1974. The visiting neighbors had gone home, and the three-year-old had been tucked into bed, when my mom told my dad, “It’s time.”. I was already a week overdue, and...
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
989wclz.com
Driver who rear-ended tractor-trailer in fatal Androscoggin County crash identified
Police have identified the driver killed in a crash in the town of Poland on Monday. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Gary Hesketh of Oxford died at the scene of the crash on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies said he rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
observer-me.com
As another Maine court reporter retires, a digital recording system will replace her
Maureen Whitehouse likes to hear the whole story. That’s why she spent nearly 40 years in Maine courtrooms as a court reporter creating detailed transcripts of legal proceedings. “It’s a hard, hard job,” she said. Whitehouse, 61, of Bangor recently retired from full-time work as a court...
WMTW
5 arrested in Skowhegan on drug charges
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Five people face a series of drug charges in Skowhegan following arrests Friday morning. According to Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam, officers from multiple agencies were called to North Avenue Thursday night following a report of multiple people wearing ski masks outside of an apartment building.
wabi.tv
Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It...
truecountry935.com
5 in Skowhegan Arrested for Drug Trafficking
Three Mainers and two people Massachusetts are being charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Police seized guns and cash, along with the drugs with an estimated street value of about $9,000.
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
