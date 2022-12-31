Can Sam Darnold play his way into being Panthers' starter for 2023?

In what has been one of many pleasant surprises for the Carolina Panthers in 2022, Sam Darnold has grown a beard. Oh, and he’s also been pretty darn good.

The fifth-year quarterback, who was an afterthought at the beginning of the regular season, has emerged as the best option under center for Carolina—who’s now just a pair of wins away from an NFC South crown. So, as he’s played quite the hand in getting the Panthers where they are now, we must ask—can Darnold be this team’s leading man heading into 2023?

Obviously, this should hinge on how he finishes this season—as there is a very realistic possibility that his play will be enough to drive the Panthers straight into the playoffs. And if he gets there—and continues to perform well—he may force the organization’s hand in regards to offering him a new deal.

But what should happen if they ultimately miss the playoffs—and not as a result of his play? If Darnold, say, goes into the next two games, drops one, but puts up another 100+ passer rating—where does that leave the Panthers?

Since taking over the job in Week 12, Darnold has posted a 104.3 passer rating—the fifth-highest amongst all starters over that span. His ability to control the ball, as evidenced by his zero turnovers, and above-average athleticism has helped pushed this once lost offense into a functional (and perhaps feared) unit.

Even offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo has clearly been more comfortable with Darnold as time has gone on. He’s fit the game plan like a glove—with his strong arm, mobility and growth allowing McAdoo to open up the playbook a bit more week by week.

This may leave the Panthers in an awkward spot, especially if they’re not in position to sign, draft or trade for a franchise quarterback this offseason. Do they give Darnold a relatively cheap one-year prove-it deal? Or have they already seen enough from his past performances to let him go?

Again, we should have a clearer answer pretty soon. But Darnold may keep giving Carolina something to think about by season’s end.