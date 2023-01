The Indiana Hoosiers return to Big Ten play with a trip to play the Iowa Hawkeyes. IU (10-3, 1-1) beat Elon and Kennesaw State last week without Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson. Jalen Hood-Schifino (17.5 points) and Tamar Bates (13.5 points, 5-of-9 3-pointers) filled in the primary scoring threats in their absence.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO