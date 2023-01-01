ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
j-hope Pulls Off Impressive Performance Live On ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Solo, Without BTS

By Dina Sartore-Bodo
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Ben Hider/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Time for a new era! j-hope, one of the seven members of the iconic K-Pop group BTS, took to the stage solo in Times Square for a performance as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023! Fans around the world clamored to see the South Korean do his thing on the biggest stage in the world, and he didn’t disappoint.

Donning a cream colored sweater, bucket hat & bright pink sneakers, j-hope performed his solo tracks “= (Equal Sign)” and “Chicken Noodle Soup” as well as a remix of the smash BTS’ song “Butter” all while being pelted with rain from every angle. Yes, the rain was coming down HARD while the K-Pop got through his set, and he did it like a real pro, with a huge, bright smile on his face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzQ38_0jzyg36x00

Earlier in the night, j-hope rehearsed in very chilly, wet weather, ensuring he and his dancers would hit every important step, despite the less than ideal conditions. Donning huge sweatshirts with their hoods all the way up, j-hope and his dancers gave a glimpse of what was to come on Twitter for the ‘Rockin’ Eve’ account.

Arguably, this is the first major performance of a member of BTS solo since the band announced they’d be going on hiatus to fulfill their mandatory military duty. It is not expected that BTS will reconvene as a group until 2025, so members of the group who are not yet eligible to enlist have started putting out their solo work. Meanwhile, the first member of the group to enlist Jin reported for duty on Tuesday (Dec. 13). Before he began his 18 months in uniform, Jin, 30, showed off his newly shaved head on the Korean app Weverse, joking that his look is “cuter” than expected (h/t PEOPLE).

But j-hope wasn’t alone in Times Square. Along with resident host Ryan Seacrest, two big bands rounded out the the roster performing at the center of the world on NYE. Duran Duran and New Edition both came together to perform their hits live from the center of all the NYE action as well!

Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
