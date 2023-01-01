Read full article on original website
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of a person who was found dead in southwest Lawton over the weekend. Officials identified the victim as Shane Chockpoyah, 48. PREVIOUS STORY | Lawton police investigate death. Chockpoyah was found dead near the intersection of 7th and...
KOCO
Police investigate after body discovered in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. — The Lawton Police Department is investigating after discovering a body in southwest Lawton on Saturday afternoon. Lawton police said they discovered the body off Southwest 7th Street and Monroe Avenue just after 1 p.m. When officers arrived, the individual was located and pronounced dead at the scene.
kswo.com
2 sent to hospital following east Lawton wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A two vehicle wreck sent at least two people to the hospital in the back of ambulances on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were dispatched just before 3 p.m. for a wreck at the intersection of Flower Mound and Gore Blvd. When on scene, crews found a...
Man arrested in assault, hostage situation has similar previous arrests
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The man arrested after the Wichita Falls Police S.W.A.T. team was called to a hostage situation on Gilbert Saturday morning has two prior arrests for family violence assaults. Jacob Gabaldon, 23, was taken into custody by officers before the S.W.A.T. team could deploy.He is charged with unlawful restraint and assault family […]
KXII.com
Healdton woman charged with manslaughter in a fentanyl overdose death
HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton woman was arrested and charged for her role in the fentanyl overdose death of another woman last year. According to documents from the state of Oklahoma, 40-year-old Brandi Carr unlawfully and intentionally provided 44-year-old Nancy Bailey with fentanyl. Court documents state Carr shared the...
kswo.com
Rollover on Cache shuts down eastbound traffic
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials were forced to close an eastbound section of Cache a little after noon on Tuesday, following a rollover near 53rd St. According to officials with the Lawton Police Department, a Red Dodge 1500 was traveling westbound on Cache when it t-boned a Jeep Cherokee which was attempting to pull into traffic from the northern parking lot.
WFPD responded to a “volley” of gunfire Sunday
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police responded to a report of someone shooting from a balcony Sunday morning. According to the arrest affidavits, at 12:38 a.m., Sunday, Jan 1, 2023, Wichita Falls Police responded to the area of 10th and Taylor for a man shooting a gun. The officers had to take cover when they heard a volley […]
KTEN.com
Driver killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls issues ordinance on used catalytic convertors
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls issued a new ordinance in November of 2022 to help combat rising catalytic convertor thefts. The ordinance states it is unlawful for any person or entity other than a metal recycler to possess a used catalytic convertor that was removed from a vehicle unless:
SWAT situation ends with one person in custody
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man was arrested after police responded to a reported hostage situation on the city’s southeast side. Neighbors stood and watched as Wichita Falls Police surrounded a house on Gilbert Street Saturday morning. WFPD Sgt. Brian Sheehan said they were called to an address in the 2200 block of Gilbert for […]
Traffic stop yields drugs, stolen ID, arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested Russell Adam Grothe after he reportedly tried to evade arrest and was found with drugs and stolen ID. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, police tried to stop a green Honda Civic on N. Eighth Street. The driver accelerated in an attempt […]
Home invasion suspect back in jail for parole violation
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who brutally beat a woman shortly after he was released from a prison sentence for several violent home invasion robberies is back in jail for another parole violation.Police arrested Darren King after chasing him and finding him hiding behind an air conditioning unit Wednesday night, December 28, 2022. Police […]
kswo.com
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
kswo.com
Refuge controlled burns underway this week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct prescribed burns Tuesday, January 3 through Friday, January 6. Crews will conduct the burns in and around the Headquarters Area, Corrals and on the west end of the Refuge on the south and west sides of Indiahoma Road. During...
3-year-old tests positive for meth, mother arrested
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been arrested after she and her 3-year-old child tested positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Oct. 23, 2022, Child Protective Services contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a child endangerment case. The CPS worker reported, Rebecca Lynn Ervin and her infant […]
Victim identified in Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash
According to Sgt. Eipper, this marks the ninth fatality collision involving a motorcycle in the year 2022. There have been a total of 21 fatal crashes in Wichita Falls in 2022.
Couple arrested again following alleged knife fight
This is the third time the couple has been arrested for accusations of committing crimes together.
kswo.com
Comanche County Memorial Hospital welcomes first Lawton baby of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s first baby born in 2023 arrived as a pleasant surprise. Comanche County Memorial Hospital had the honor of delivering Baby Kolder as the city’s New Years Baby, though he was originally due on the thirteenth of this month. April Gionety and Chris Threlkeld...
Man swallows baggie of meth in front of WFPD officer
When a WFPD officer told the man to step out of his vehicle, he replied, "for what, I didn't do anything."
kswo.com
One dead in Stephens County wreck
Stephens County, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the two-vehicle fatal collision happened at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The wreck happened just half a mile south of OK-7, half a mile south of Velma, OK in Stephens County. The driver and passenger in vehicle 1 were...
