LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials were forced to close an eastbound section of Cache a little after noon on Tuesday, following a rollover near 53rd St. According to officials with the Lawton Police Department, a Red Dodge 1500 was traveling westbound on Cache when it t-boned a Jeep Cherokee which was attempting to pull into traffic from the northern parking lot.

LAWTON, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO