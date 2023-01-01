Read full article on original website
LAC+USC Medical Center officials seeking help identifying patient
Health officials are seeking public assistance in locating an unidentified patient at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. According to the hospital, the man has been a patient under their care for four days, though no one knows who he is. They say that the patient is between 35 and 45 years old, and is described as 5'9" tall, weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and greenish-brown eyes, along with a black tattoo of two demons and a lion on his right arm. Anyone with information on the patient's identity is urged to contact the Department of Social Work at (323) 409-4317 or (323) 409-3134.
LA hospital sued over allegedly sharing patient info with social media companies
LOS ANGELES – A Cedars-Sinai healthcare patient is suing the health system and hospital for allegedly sharing private patient information with such platforms as Meta and Google without his permission via the Cedar- Sinai website. The plaintiff was identified only as John Doe in the proposed Los Angeles Superior...
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center Earns Global Recognition for Highest Quality Stroke Care
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL – Healthcare, the international gold standard in recognizing the highest level of treatment for complex stroke cases. The Mission Hills hospital’s stroke program has long been recognized by Los Angeles County emergency medical...
Hackers claim ransomware attack on Los Angeles housing authority
HACLA, which provides affordable housing to more than 19,000 low-income families across Los Angeles, was added to LockBit’s dark web leak site on December 31. The listing, seen by TechCrunch, claims that LockBit has stolen 15 terabytes of data from the housing agency. Screenshots posted by the cybercriminals suggest...
County seeks to dismiss suit by family of firefighter murdered at fire station
A judge is expected to hear arguments next week in a lawsuit filed by the family members of a firefighter shot and killed by a coworker at the Acton fire station where they both worked. Jonathan Tatone shot and killed Tory Carlon, a 21-year veteran of the Los Angeles County...
LA Housing Authority allegedly a victim of a cyberattack
LOS ANGELES – The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles announced Tuesday it is experiencing an apparent cyberattack that has disrupted its systems. In a statement, the agency described the situation as a “cyber event” and did not specify the nature of the attack or what data may have been compromised. HACLA, the city’s public housing authority, has a budget of more than $1 billion.
Fifth in family, first of the year
LANCASTER — Parents Veronica and John Glasgow welcomed their fifth child and first girl at 9:57 a.m., on New Year’s Day, making baby Reyna Glasgow the first birth of the year at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Women and Infants Pavilion. Reyna Glasgow weighed in at eight pounds,...
Biden to re-nominate former LA mayor, and ex-CEO of Metro after appointments stall
LOS ANGELES – President Joe Biden plans to re-nominate former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India, it was reported Tuesday, giving new life to a nomination that stalled over accusations that Garcetti ignored sexual assault and harassment allegations against a former top aide. Citing White House...
Cyberattackers hit the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles
Hackers carried out a cyberattack against the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, resulting in a disruption to the system. The LockBit ransomware group said it stole data on Dec. 31, and gave HACLA a deadline of Jan. 12 to pay an undisclosed ransom. Representatives from HACLA said they are working with law enforcement and forensics investigating the incident.HACLA is one of the nation's largest and oldest public housing authorities with an annual budget of more than $1 billion and providing housing to more than 19,000 L.A. City families.This is the second major cyberattack on a local agency after the Los Angeles Unified School District was attacked in September.
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
ER at hospital is keeping busy
LANCASTER — As many local residents who have been treated at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s emergency room can attest, the facility is a very busy one — one that ranked 10th in the nation in terms of annual visits, according to a recent survey. A survey...
Possible Medical Emergency Leads to Death on 60 Freeway
ROWLAND HEIGHTS - One person died Monday evening in a vehicle on the eastbound 60 freeway west of Fullerton Road. First responders located a red Dodge minivan in the center divider just after 7:30 p.m. January 2. Los Angeles County firefighters had to remove the person from the Dodge minivan to perform CPR, but the person died at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol traffic logs.
Black woman settles lawsuit against DTLA IHOP after alleging being told to pay before she eats
LOS ANGELES – A Black woman has settled her civil rights suit against IHOP in which she alleged she was told by a manager where she dined at the downtown Los Angeles location in April that she would have to pay her bill before her food was served. Lawyers...
Woman Alleges Army Pastor/Youth Leader Abused Her When She Was a Minor
A woman is suing the Salvation Army and its Pomona Corps, alleging she was sexually abused by a pastor and youth group leader starting in 2006, when she was a minor.
Convicted killer’s COVID unemployment fraud case dropped
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Charges of stealing unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic were dismissed Tuesday against a convicted killer in Orange County. Guillermo Rodriguez, 55, was facing nine counts of false statement or representation or concealment, a single count of conspiracy to defraud, and three counts of money laundering. But all of the felony counts were dropped after prosecutors said they were not ready for trial, but defense attorneys said they were ready to proceed, according to court records.
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
