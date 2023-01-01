ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

LAC+USC Medical Center officials seeking help identifying patient

Health officials are seeking public assistance in locating an unidentified patient at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. According to the hospital, the man has been a patient under their care for four days, though no one knows who he is. They say that the patient is between 35 and 45 years old, and is described as 5'9" tall, weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and greenish-brown eyes, along with a black tattoo of two demons and a lion on his right arm. Anyone with information on the patient's identity is urged to contact the Department of Social Work at (323) 409-4317 or (323) 409-3134.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

Hackers claim ransomware attack on Los Angeles housing authority

HACLA, which provides affordable housing to more than 19,000 low-income families across Los Angeles, was added to LockBit’s dark web leak site on December 31. The listing, seen by TechCrunch, claims that LockBit has stolen 15 terabytes of data from the housing agency. Screenshots posted by the cybercriminals suggest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Housing Authority allegedly a victim of a cyberattack

LOS ANGELES – The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles announced Tuesday it is experiencing an apparent cyberattack that has disrupted its systems. In a statement, the agency described the situation as a “cyber event” and did not specify the nature of the attack or what data may have been compromised. HACLA, the city’s public housing authority, has a budget of more than $1 billion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fifth in family, first of the year

LANCASTER — Parents Veronica and John Glasgow welcomed their fifth child and first girl at 9:57 a.m., on New Year’s Day, making baby Reyna Glasgow the first birth of the year at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Women and Infants Pavilion. Reyna Glasgow weighed in at eight pounds,...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Cyberattackers hit the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles

Hackers carried out a cyberattack against the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, resulting in a disruption to the system. The LockBit ransomware group said it stole data on Dec. 31, and gave HACLA a deadline of Jan. 12 to pay an undisclosed ransom. Representatives from HACLA said they are working with law enforcement and forensics investigating the incident.HACLA is one of the nation's largest and oldest public housing authorities with an annual budget of more than $1 billion and providing housing to more than 19,000 L.A. City  families.This is the second major cyberattack on a local agency after the Los Angeles Unified School District was attacked in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

ER at hospital is keeping busy

LANCASTER — As many local residents who have been treated at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s emergency room can attest, the facility is a very busy one — one that ranked 10th in the nation in terms of annual visits, according to a recent survey. A survey...
LANCASTER, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Possible Medical Emergency Leads to Death on 60 Freeway

ROWLAND HEIGHTS - One person died Monday evening in a vehicle on the eastbound 60 freeway west of Fullerton Road. First responders located a red Dodge minivan in the center divider just after 7:30 p.m. January 2. Los Angeles County firefighters had to remove the person from the Dodge minivan to perform CPR, but the person died at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol traffic logs.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Convicted killer’s COVID unemployment fraud case dropped

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Charges of stealing unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic were dismissed Tuesday against a convicted killer in Orange County. Guillermo Rodriguez, 55, was facing nine counts of false statement or representation or concealment, a single count of conspiracy to defraud, and three counts of money laundering. But all of the felony counts were dropped after prosecutors said they were not ready for trial, but defense attorneys said they were ready to proceed, according to court records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA

