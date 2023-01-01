Read full article on original website
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
UPDATE: Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Found & Safe
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
NEW Disney 100th Adidas Sneakers Now Available Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company!. We know some details about the celebration’s kick-off in Disneyland, and we are starting to see lots of Disney100...
Report Finds 18% of Disney Park Guests Have Racked Up Debt to Vacation at Walt Disney World
A recent study conducted by LendingTree has found that nearly one in five Disney Park guests have racked up debt in order to afford a visit to one of the parks, but 71% say they don’t regret the decision to visit Walt Disney World. According to a LendingTree survey...
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Why Walt Disney World's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Is Shutting Down in 2023
The beloved Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios is set to shut down early next year. The indoor coaster that races guests along the Los Angeles-style freeway track and through a series of unexpected Tinseltown twists and turns, including three thrilling inversions–two rollover loops and one corkscrew–to the tunes of Aerosmith, will temporarily close beginning Feb. 20, 2023, according to a statement on the Walt Disney World website.
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
New 2023 Light Up Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World
A new 2023 light up ear headband has just debuted at Walt Disney World. We first found it in The Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The light up ear headband is different than the usual form in that it has a hard plastic, unlined band. The band has small teeth to help it stay on your head.
Disney World’s 5 Most Problematic Rides of 2022
Where there are rides, there are also bound to be problems that cause unexpected interruptions to those rides’ operations. And Disney World rides are no exception. Whether it was a technical issue or an issue with certain Guests, Walt Disney World Resort saw significant interruptions in the operation of its attractions across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom throughout 2022.
Disney issues behavior warning to parkgoers as fights increase: 'Be the magic you want to see'
Disneyland and Walt Disney World added "courtesy sections" to their websites warning guests to be on their best behavior after an uptick in fights on the property.
HURRY! Disney World’s Chocolate PIÑATA is Only Available for a Limited Time!
Happy New Year! Can you believe 2022 will soon be over and it will officially be 2023?. We can’t think of a better place to celebrate the New Year, though, than in Disney World — and there are LOADS of things to do. However, all we want to do is eat ALL the New Year’s snacks, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. So let’s head on over to Disney’s All-Star Resorts to check out a rather unique treat!
Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral
The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
New Disney100, Ratatouille, Dumbo, and More MagicBand+ Designs Available for Walt Disney World Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
A new selection of MagicBand+ designs, including Disney100, Ratatouille, Dumbo, and more, are now available for Walt Disney World Resort guests’ pre-arrival orders. None of the new designs are pre-arrival exclusive, so they should end up in the parks or online at shopDisney soon. Ratatouille MagicBand+ – $44.99 ($34.99...
UPDATE: Opening Date for Adventureland Treehouse Removed From Disneyland Website
Yesterday, Disney updated their refurbishment calendar to reflect an opening date of February 11 for the Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland park. Today, the treehouse has been added back to the refurbishment schedule as “temporarily unavailable.”. It’s unclear if yesterday’s update was simply an error or if Disney wasn’t ready...
Holiday Remix Still Playing at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT
Despite an announced end date of December 30, 2022, you can still catch a ride on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix overlay. The only changes to the regular ride for the overlay are the soundtrack and a few lines from the cast interspersed. Given that the official date has gone and passed, it’s uncertain how much longer the holiday remix will be available.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Spirit Jersey Debuts at EPCOT
The end of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations is almost here, and to mark the occasion, Disney is releasing a “Grand Finale” merchandise collection. Tonight at EPCOT, we found the Grand Finale Spirit Jersey at World Traveler. 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Spirit Jersey – $89.99.
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain
Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
Steel Rises Outside Future Minion Café at Universal Studios Florida
In early December, Universal officially announced that Universal Studios Florida would be getting a Minion land with the additions of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and Minion Café. The attraction will take over the Shrek 4-D building, while the café takes over the Monsters Café spot. A week ago, we saw Villain-Con posters installed behind construction walls, but they are now covered.
RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’
Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
