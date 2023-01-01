Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Mike Evans Uses 1 Word To Describe Tom Brady's Performance Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to rally from a two-score deficit to beat the Carolina Panthers and win the NFC South thanks to some second half heroics from Tom Brady. For Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans, there's really only one word he needs to describe his quarterback: "Unbelievable." "Tom...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Report: Jim Harbaugh Leaving Michigan If He Gets 1 Offer
While Jim Harbaugh has said he intends to remain at Michigan, sources close to the head coach believe that he will leave for the NFL if he gets an offer. The Athletic reported the news on Monday afternoon. "Multiple sources close to the coach told The Athletic on Monday they...
Look: Even Jim Harbaugh's Dad Was Shocked By His Decision
Some viewers questioned Jim Harbaugh's clock management decisions late in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU. That seems to include his father. Up 51-45 in the first quarter, the Horned Frogs secured a first down with under two minutes remaining. Harbaugh let them run the clock, instead using his three timeouts on the ensuing three plays.
NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire
Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. "@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he...
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Troy Aikman's Old Comment On Skip Bayless Is Going Viral
There has been bad blood between Troy Aikman and Skip Bayless dating back to the latter's days covering the 1990s Dallas Cowboys. In the aftermath of Bayless' insensitive tweet during last night's Bills-Bengals game, an old quote of Aikman's about the bombastic media personality is going viral. "I believe success...
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completes first career pass to ... Patrick Mahomes
The first-ever Mahomes to Mahomes pass gained 6 yards for the Chiefs.
NFL World Is Praying For Philadelphia Eagles Star Today
The Philadephia Eagles are hoping Josh Sweat's injury isn't a serious one. Sweat, who's one of their best defensive players, went down early during Sunday afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints. He got shaken up as he was making a tackle and had to be stretchered off the field.
Yardbarker
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
Football World Reacts To The Utah Cheerleader Video
During the Rose Bowl on Monday, a cheerleader for Utah went viral. Fans were caught off guard by the cheerleader's energy in the first half of the Rose Bowl. To be fair, it's hard to blame cheerleaders for being enthusiastic about "The Granddaddy of Them All." Here's the clip that...
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay
The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
Look: Tom Brady Furious With Teammate On Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a critical game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay is currently trailing Carolina, 14-10, on Sunday afternoon. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is full of emotions on the field. The legendary NFL quarterback screamed at one of his wide receivers for stopping in...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wild Play On Sunday
Another NFL Sunday, another Patrick Mahomes highlight reel play. Usually, we see Mahomes complete amazing passes to his receivers, but today he connected with himself. An attempt by the Kansas City Chiefs star was batted right back at him by a Denver Broncos defender, and not only did Mahomes catch the ball, but he made something out of the play.
Russell Wilson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been outstanding to see. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night after he collapsed on the field. He was stretchered off the field and into an ambulance before he was booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Surprising Transfer Decision
There has been tons of quarterback movement via the transfer portal over the past month. But one top quarterback who had entered the portal just made a surprising decision. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has exited the portal. He will return to Coastal Carolina for the 2023 season.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Embarrassing "Flop" Today
Tom Brady may have a new movie coming out this year, but his acting on Sunday left a lot to be desired. Brady got caught flopping in order to try and sell a roughing the passer call on Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown. It didn't work, which is hard...
