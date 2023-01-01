Read full article on original website
Check it out with Chelsea: Flying in the new year
FORTY FORT, Pa. — In the first Check it Out of 2023, Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub gets a glimpse of what learning to fly at Valley Aviation in Forty Fort from certified flight instructor Jordan Marzolf. Watch to see what your introductory flight would be like at the airport...
Getting a fresh start with “Dry January”
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – As the “New Year” brings resolutions of all kinds some plan to stay sober as part of “Dry January.” The holiday season has come to a close and many are ready to hit the reset button with a new years resolution. One of the popular resolutions on the rise is […]
Idaho murder case gains national attention for the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The University of Idaho murders have garnered the attention of the nation since four students were brutally killed on November 13. That national attention then turned to Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where the suspect was captured and was seen in court Tuesday for an extradition hearing.
Coffee and Hot Cocoa with a Cop to be held in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police will host a Coffee and Hot Cocoa event on January 28 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Eat & Run restaurant. Cups and Cakes, another Williamsport coffee shop, will host the event, providing cookies and coffee, as well as hot cocoa for any kids that […]
Suspect wanted in Camelback Mountain skis theft
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say stole a pair of skis from Camelbak Mountain Resort. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 20 around 4:30 p.m., two people were seen stealing a pair of Rossignol skis from Camelback Mountain in Monroe County. Security video shows that the […]
Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
Narcan giveaway in Columbia County
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — According to United in Recovery, 43 million Americans are affected by substance abuse disorder. Addiction does not discriminate. "Any family, socioeconomic class, anybody," Loreen Comstock said. When someone is overdosing on opioids, minutes matter. Narcan has been proven to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. That's...
Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month
WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
UPMC Williamsport welcomes first baby of 2023
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hendrix Blu was born to Jade Carlli and Ronnie Litchfield, the first baby born in 2023 at UPMC in Williamsport. Hendrix made his debut at 6:08 a.m. Sunday, but he was not expected to be a New Year's baby. His mother, Jade, thought it would...
All the good that grows on Park Avenue
This article originally published July 28, 2022. Williamsport, Pa. — Neighborhood pride is something that Williamsport resident JoJo Potts feels deep to his core. Community success is a driving motivation that keeps him going. Potts voiced his pleasure over the abounding success he sees growing in his neighborhood, celebrated on Wednesday evening at the Red Shield Community Garden Party in the Park Avenue neighborhood, across the street from Potts’ meticulous...
Williamsport businesses gearing up for New Year's Eve
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — As we approach the end of 2022, the city of Williamsport is ready to welcome the new year in style. Businesses are gearing up to celebrate the holiday. "Super excited to welcome everybody in the community to the Genetti to ring in the new year with us," said Stephanie Jones, the sales manager at Genetti Hotel and Suites.
Pottsville ready to raise the Yuengling bottle for New Year's Eve
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The city of Pottsville is just a few days away from ringing in the New Year the only way it knows how is by raising the famous Yuengling bottle. "Well, Whenever you bring back something that's been away for a couple of years that has become a tradition in any small town or in any city, it's kind of exciting," said Mayor David Clews.
Red Cross helping 11 after fire in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Three cats died in a house fire Monday morning in Luzerne County. The fire broke out just before 9:30 a.m. along New Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officials say five people and a dog were rescued from the third story while the flames burned the back of the building.
Plunging for a Good Cause
LAKE WALLENPAUPACK, WAYNE & PIKE COUNTIES (WBRE/WYOU) — Taking the plunge for a good cause. The Tenth Annual Paupack Polar Plunge kicked off Sunday with over 250 participants, the most the plunge has ever seen. Folks cooled off by getting in the frigid 33-degree waters of Lake Wallenpaupack. Along with getting a splash in the lake […]
Man dead after fire in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire overnight in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Green Acres Apartments on Holiday Drive in Kingston. The Kingston fire chief says it's still an active investigation. He says the victim was taken to the...
Family owned BBQ gives back to Veterans
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Although the holidays have passed, the season of giving is still upon us. A local family-owned food truck made it their mission to give back to those who have served our country. Back Porch BBQ partnered with Saint Francis Commons in Scranton to provide veterans with a free New Years […]
Weekend of events scheduled for Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival
Lewisburg, Pa. — Downtown Lewisburg will be celebrating their annual Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival again in 2023. The festival runs Friday, Feb. 3 from 1 p.m. through Saturday, Feb. 4 until 5 p.m. Starting Friday morning, visitors can preview the incredible ice sculptures as they start going up. Carving will occur throughout the day in various downtown Lewisburg locations, and spectators are welcome to walk around and enjoy the creations being formed. ...
Moses Taylor Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a very special New Year's Day for one family in Lackawanna County. Ace Barksdale is the county's first baby born in 2023. Ace was born at 1:11 a.m. Sunday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton to parents Kayla Goralski and Patrick Barksdale.
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Local family gets christmas delivery from Wegmans staff
"Sometimes we take things for granted, and sometimes we are grateful for the little things our community does for others," says the Lycoming County United Way. For the past five years, the employees at Wegmans have helped a family around Christmas, and are always available to assist whenever asked. This year, thanks to United Way and their relationship with the Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) at UPMC, one mom and her kids...
