On Tuesday morning, January 3, just before 8 a.m., a 36-year-old Granite Falls man was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Region 1 SWAT team members. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that officers with multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene of a barricaded suspect near the 8600 block of State Route 92. The arrested suspect was wanted in connection with a Marysville homicide from the night before.

MARYSVILLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO