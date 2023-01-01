CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new year brings two new members to Charleston County council, and they are sharing how they think the proposed expansion of 526 should be paid for. Joe Boykin and Larry Kobrovsky said they’re concerned about where the money for the proposed project would come from. The potential expansion is one of the projects they will have to vote on.

