live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes East Bay St. near Reid St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according to the department’s Twitter. The crash involves an injuring, according to Charleston County Dispatch.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Serious crash involving pedestrian closes East Bay St. near Reid St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. The department is investigating a crash involving a car and a person in a wheelchair, police say. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according...
live5news.com
Portion of West Ashley Greenway closing this month for Long Creek Bridge Replacement
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is replacing the Long Creek Bridge, meaning part of the West Ashley Greenway trail will close this month. City officials said the current bike-path bridge has exceeded its lifespan and is due for an upgrade. Jason Kronsberg, the Director of Parks Capital...
counton2.com
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge …. Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday …. Driver uninjured...
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands
The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
live5news.com
I-26 WB reopens after crash near Exit 219A
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash reported by the South Carolina Department of Transportation closed down the westbound lanes on I-26 Tuesday night. The department says all westbound lanes were blocked after a crash near downtown Charleston around 10:30 p.m. As of 11:32 p.m., the crash was cleared, according to...
live5news.com
Newest Charleston Co. councilmembers support building I-526, but concerned about cost
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new year brings two new members to Charleston County council, and they are sharing how they think the proposed expansion of 526 should be paid for. Joe Boykin and Larry Kobrovsky said they’re concerned about where the money for the proposed project would come from. The potential expansion is one of the projects they will have to vote on.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes part of I-26 WB near exit 219A
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash has closed part of I-26 WB near downtown Charleston Tuesday night. The department says all westbound lanes were blocked after a crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. As of 10:55 p.m., traffic is moving slowly around...
live5news.com
Police: Pedestrian dead after crash involving car on East Bay St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a person has died after they were hit by a car on East Bay Street Tuesday night. The department is investigating after a person in a wheelchair was hit by a car, according to Lt. Corey Taylor. Taylor says the person...
Charleston City Paper
Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge celebrates 20 years
Families and friends gathered en masse on the beach at 2 p.m. Sunday to greet the new year with a chilling dive into the Atlantic Ocean during the 20th annual Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge on Sullivan’s Island. A similar event occurred Sunday at Folly Beach. “It’s a good...
live5news.com
Charleston restaurants, bars turn to tech to fight fake IDs, underage drinking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bars and restaurants in downtown Charleston are adopting a new app as a way to prevent underage drinking on New Year’s Eve. Charleston city officials came together in November to approve the ID scanner pilot program. The program kicked off on Dec. 5 and works through a mobile app called Intellicheck, which scans IDs to verify someone’s identity and age.
live5news.com
Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston. The airline is offering flights starting at $39 one way for flights between Jan. 11 and Feb. 14. Destinations include New York, New Orleans and three cities in Florida. The full list of destinations...
live5news.com
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor is being remembered as a man who made an impact on many people. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Aylor, 41, was found dead in his Charleston home Monday morning. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said the cause and manner of his death are pending.
live5news.com
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to bring comedy tour to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedic icons are bringing the laughs to North Charleston later this month. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, who have been co-headlining a U.S. tour, added five new stops in the U.S. for early 2023 including Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis, and North Charleston. Rock and Chappelle are set to […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Fifth-wheel camper stolen in Charleston Co.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a camper that was stolen from the Awendaw area over the holidays. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says a 31-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer was taken from 8522 Doar Rd. sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. 26. An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number 23116KT.
live5news.com
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester Co.
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning. Dorchester County Fire Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson said crews responded to the 200 block of East George Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Photos of the home show fire damage to the roof of the...
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff. The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
Putting on a different uniform
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Patrol Officer Trevon Sanders has a daily duty to serve and protect his native North Charleston. “Honestly this moment right now, I know this is real I’m actually about to go back and play football,” said Ptl. Sanders. The former prep star at Garret Tech, Sanders worked […]
