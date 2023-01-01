ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbrc.com

Shelby Co. trash pickup issues

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
The Trussville Tribune

Convicted felon from Birmingham sentenced for illegal firearm possession

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge sentenced a convicted felon on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, to more than seven years in prison for illegally possessing firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement Monday evening, Jan. 2, regarding an exhibition driving incident captured in the video below. “The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

BPD investigating exhibition driving incident involving officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police released a statement related to reports of officers involved in an exhibition driving incident on New Year's Day. "The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham

Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

45-year-old man killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash left a Thorsby man dead Saturday afternoon. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, around 5:25 p.m., Michael Tobi, 45, was injured when his Nissan Altima left the roadway and hit a tree. The crash occurred on Chilton County 76 near Chilton County 30, approximately eight miles west […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Emu found roaming near Hwy. 174 in Odenville

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office started 2023 with a unique traffic issue on Sunday. Deputies responded to an emu roaming the road at Highway 174 and Bald Rock Mountain Road in Odenville. Deputy Wise had rope in his trunk and responding officers were able...
ODENVILLE, AL

