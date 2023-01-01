Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. trash pickup issues
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
Family sought for 4 men who died in Jefferson County in recent weeks
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding family members of four men who died in Jefferson County in recent weeks. Their bodies are ready to be released for burial, but the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to locate their next of kin. Charles Kennedy...
Court Affirms Conviction of Tuscaloosa Man Accused of 2019 Murder
A man accused of murdering another man in Tuscaloosa three years ago will remain in prison after a state court affirmed his conviction last month. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the prosecutorial victory in a Tuesday afternoon press release. The killing in question took place in September 2019, after...
Convicted felon from Birmingham sentenced for illegal firearm possession
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge sentenced a convicted felon on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, to more than seven years in prison for illegally possessing firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
wvtm13.com
BPD investigating exhibition driving incident involving officers
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
wbrc.com
Rep. Juandalynn Givan reacts to New Year’s Day exhibition driving incident
3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham
Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
45-year-old man killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash left a Thorsby man dead Saturday afternoon. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, around 5:25 p.m., Michael Tobi, 45, was injured when his Nissan Altima left the roadway and hit a tree. The crash occurred on Chilton County 76 near Chilton County 30, approximately eight miles west […]
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
Man arrested after allegedly stealing copper from church in Birmingham
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
wbrc.com
Emu found roaming near Hwy. 174 in Odenville
ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office started 2023 with a unique traffic issue on Sunday. Deputies responded to an emu roaming the road at Highway 174 and Bald Rock Mountain Road in Odenville. Deputy Wise had rope in his trunk and responding officers were able...
Police Investigating Deadly ATV Wreck in Tuscaloosa County Monday Morning
Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after an early morning ATV accident left one person dead in the Fosters community Monday morning. "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, first reported the wreck shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. Allen reported the wreck took place on Lock 9...
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days Later
An elderly woman broke her hip and was taken to Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital for care. Doctors examined her and confirmed she broke her hip, gave her pain meds, and sent her to another hospital because there "weren't any orthopedic surgeons available." The President of the Alabama Hospital Association responds to why this is happening.
wbrc.com
Birmingham’s first homicide victim of 2023 identified as 27 year old man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s first homicide victim of 2023 has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner says Jamarquis Darionte Weaver was shot and killed in the 100 block of 59th Street North on January 2. He was 27. No arrests have been made. Get news alerts in the...
