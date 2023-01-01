Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Symmes Township
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Symmes Township.
Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road
UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. According to Ohio […]
WLWT 5
Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a fire on Whistlestop Court in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Whistlestop Court in West Chester Township.
Niles woman sentenced for crash that injured passenger
A judge sentenced a Niles woman for a Christmas Day crash that left a passenger with severe injuries in 2021.
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on New Year's Day. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 23000 block of Fillmore Road. When they arrived, they found
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 person being treated for injuries after shooting in Forest Park
CINCINNATI — One person has been injured after a shooting in Forest Park Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting took place at approximately 4 p.m. on Quailridge Drive. Officials say police located a 24-year-old suffering from multiple gun shot wounds at the scene.
What you can’t do under new Ohio distracted driving law
In a major move to stop distracted driving, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law on Tuesday.
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson
activenorcal.com
Cars Found Abandoned, Buried in Snow in the Middle of the Mt. Rose Highway
The New Year's Eve storm that buried Tahoe in 4 feet of snowfall was a nightmare for travelers. When the roadways were open, cars were getting stuck all over the roadway. At the storm's peak, all four major roadways in the Tahoe Basin were closed.
Man rescued after falling through ice while trying to retrieve dog from Delaware pond
A man who came to the rescue of his dog in Delaware needed rescuing himself.
2 kids, 2 adults survive after Tesla plunges off cliff: "A miracle"
Montara, Calif. — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide that's known for fatal wrecks, officials said.The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping. It appears to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire. Crashes along Devil's Slide, a steep, rocky
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing
NBC4 Columbus
Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon
Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J.
Why a man won't stand trial for the murder of his 11-year-old brother, how a man is doing after his car was hit by a train, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 2, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out why the 2023 Rose Parade wasn't held on New Year's Day, and how much gas prices have gone up since the start of the new year.
parentingisnteasy.co
State trooper miraculously spots missing toddler on mountain top just before nightfall
Children love running in the woods and exploring the nature around them, but if they are not careful or if their parents lose sight of them for a moment, they can easily get lost there. Losing track of your child can be scary at the shopping mall, imagine a place
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year's Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
