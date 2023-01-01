ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road

UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.  According to Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 23000 block of Fillmore Road. When they arrived, they found...
activenorcal.com

Cars Found Abandoned, Buried in Snow in the Middle of the Mt. Rose Highway

The New Year’s Eve storm that buried Tahoe in 4 feet of snowfall was a nightmare for travelers. When the roadways were open, cars were getting stuck all over the roadway. At the storm’s peak, all four major roadways in the Tahoe Basin were closed. In the afternoon...
CBS LA

2 kids, 2 adults survive after Tesla plunges off cliff: "A miracle"

Montara, Calif. — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide that's known for fatal wrecks, officials said.The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping. It appears to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire. Crashes along Devil's Slide, a steep, rocky...
NBC4 Columbus

Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon

Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-01-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jDq1HT. A look back at a wild year in weather. A look back at 2022's wild weather. Police investigating shooting in Whitehall. Police investigating...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy