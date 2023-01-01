Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — De’Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night. Utah’s Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Antetokounmpo has career-high 55 points; Bucks beat Wizards
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he wants to produce with so much consistency that it causes boredom. That's the only respect in which the two-time MVP has fallen shortly lately.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thunder blow out Celtics 150-117 without Gilgeous-Alexander
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City's top scorer was out, so everybody pitched in to make things work. Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kempe scores in 3rd, Kings end Stars' winning streak at 4
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. “We got a good opportunity tonight, and it bounced the right way,”...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hornets' Kelly Oubre to undergo surgery on his left hand
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. The team said in a statement Tuesday that “updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate." It isn't clear how long he'll be out; Oubre missed three of the team’s last four games with the injury.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rangers score 3 in 3rd to stop Hurricanes' win streak at 11
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in...
