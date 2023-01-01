Nearly 30K customers in Bay Area affected by power outage: PGE
( KRON ) — Nearly 30,000 residents across the Bay Area have lost power Saturday, a PG&E spokesperson told KRON4. As of 4 p.m., a total of 29,942 Bay Area customers have been affected by power outages.Officials: 72-year-old Santa Cruz resident killed by fallen tree
PG&E: Number of Customers Affected*
- San Francisco: 588
- Peninsula: 4,719
- North Bay: 119
- East Bay: 20,720
- South Bay: 3,796
You can check PG&E’s latest outage map HERE . Follow KRON4’s latest updates on our live blog regarding Saturday’s storm that has caused flooding, mudslides, etc.
Earlier this month, KRON4 reported PG&E customers can expect an average increase of $50 in their monthly bill. PG&E says part of the blame is due to a short supply of natural gas.
*Numbers are accurate as of 4 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 1