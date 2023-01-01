ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Nearly 30K customers in Bay Area affected by power outage: PGE

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBYvo_0jzydsdc00

( KRON ) — Nearly 30,000 residents across the Bay Area have lost power Saturday, a PG&E spokesperson told KRON4. As of 4 p.m., a total of 29,942 Bay Area customers have been affected by power outages.

Officials: 72-year-old Santa Cruz resident killed by fallen tree

PG&E: Number of Customers Affected*

  • San Francisco: 588
  • Peninsula: 4,719
  • North Bay: 119
  • East Bay: 20,720
  • South Bay: 3,796

You can check PG&E’s latest outage map HERE . Follow KRON4’s latest updates on our live blog regarding Saturday’s storm that has caused flooding, mudslides, etc.

Earlier this month, KRON4 reported PG&E customers can expect an average increase of $50 in their monthly bill. PG&E says part of the blame is due to a short supply of natural gas.

*Numbers are accurate as of 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area preps for next storm while still digging out from the last: updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With many parts of the region still reeling from Saturday’s New Year’s Eve deluge, the Bay Area is bracing for the impact of another, potentially more powerful, storm on Wednesday. Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours is set to unleash more destruction on the Bay Area beginning Wednesday into Thursday. Follow […]
KANSAS STATE
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Flood risk grows as San Jose expects more rain

San Jose has gone from parched earth to soggy ground after this past weekend’s soaking, and more is on the way. San Jose got nearly 1.5 inches of rainfall last weekend, with some flooding around the South Bay and more serious flooding in the San Francisco area. Some areas around San Jose’s creeks experienced flooding, primarily impacting the homeless residents nearby. Parts of Gilroy and Palo Alto were also impacted by the weekend storm. While rain was light on Monday, San Jose isn’t out of the water just yet, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandca.gov

City of Oakland Prepares for Another Severe Storm, Encourages Residents and Businesses to Prepare to Prevent Flooding

With the National Weather Service forecasting heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, the City of Oakland is preparing for additional flooding, debris flows, and downed trees. City of Oakland Public Works (OPW) crews continue to work through a backlog of 311 requests due to the recent rains and will continue to prevent, mitigate, and respond to stormy weather impacts. The City has distributed 15,000 free sandbags since Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Large storm prompts school closures

(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Thursday. South San Francisco Unified School District officials said school would be closed on Thursday, and after-school sports and extracurriculars will also be canceled on Wednesday. School officials are encouraging parents to pick up their kids […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

‘Common sense’ could prevent storm chaos, officials say

With what looks to be an ominous and potentially deadly storm approaching, Bay Area agencies were issuing warnings to residents about the dangerous weather that’s expected to strike Wednesday — and the serious threats to life that it will bring. In a forceful and striking bulletin posted Monday...
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Counties, Cities Offer Sandbags

Several Bay Area counties are providing sandbags for residents in need as another storm is set to hit the region Wednesday and Thursday. Some cities may offer filled sandbags, while other Bay Area cities are recommending residents to bring a shovel when they go to a sandbag pickup location. Here's...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone' begins forming off California coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “As we prepare for the incoming weather, lets take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the Pacific […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy