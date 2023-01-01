LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Joe Girard III scored 28 points and Syracuse survived a frantic final eight seconds to edge Louisville 70-69 on Tuesday night. Judah Mintz and Girard hit two free throws each to give Syracuse a three-point lead with 17.2 seconds left. El Ellis made two free throws to get the Cardinals within a point with 8.2 seconds remaining. Mintz took the inbounds and raced up the court but slipped, losing the ball to Ellis, who charged the other way, only to have Jesse Edwards tip the ball from behind and the game ending with a scramble on the floor.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO