South Lake Tahoe, CA

GV Wire

Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50

With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
WPFO

Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Placerville residents brace for more rain after severe flooding

PLACERVILLE — Preparations were underway for residents in Placerville ahead of Wednesday's rainstorm.It comes just a few days after the last storm caused flooding in parts of the downtown area. The majority of the flooding happened near the corner of Rector and Main streets.Storefronts in the area that previously flooded worked Tuesday to prevent another flooding event ahead of Wednesday's storm. Sandbags could be seen on storefronts along Main Street for much of the lower portion of the downtown corridor.Kya Mcauliff, an employee for Thirty Seven Stones Cafe, says she's never seen flooding in Placerville as severe as this past weekend. She fears this next storm may be worse."It's like it was completely flooded, like half the building was under and a lot of cars could not drive through it. It was honestly kind of scary. We haven't had rain like this in such a long time," Mcauliff said.The City of Placerville is giving out free sandbags to the public. Residents are being asked to pick up bags at the Placerville police stations and fill them with sand at Mosquito Park and Ride.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Storey County residents asked to prep for next storm

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is asking its residents to prepare for the next storm. Those in higher elevations, like Virginia City, Gold Hill, and the Virginia City Highlands are urged to prepare for heavy snowfall and should have alternate heating methods, blankets, batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
Record-Courier

The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Local counties declare emergencies ahead of next storm, but what does that really do?

SACRAMENTO — A record-setting winter storm pushed many Northern California counties to the brink and forced some to declare local emergencies — but what do those declarations really do?It all comes as the region braces for another round of punishing weather, and four counties have made those emergency proclamations so far.They allow governments to free up a lot of resources during a crisis, which is welcome news for those who've spent the first few days of the new year in the dark. "This isn't like something that never happens. I mean, we've had storms and we've had power go out...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Records Broken and Snow Totals

Multiple records were set in Reno this month. Nine inches of snow fell at the Reno Airport on Saturday, December 31st, breaking the daily record for snowfall. The snow was heavy in nature with a lot of water content. Roads will be very icy Monday morning because of frozen puddles. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30’s with some melting during the middle portion of the day before a much weaker system moves through Monday afternoon and evening. Several more inches of snow will fall in the Sierra and less than an inch in the valley.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Truckee Meadows Fire responds to fourth house fire in four days

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews quickly knocked down a fire on Cassilis Drive in the North Valleys Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. TMFR says some pets did die in the fire. The home was otherwise unoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
RENO, NV

