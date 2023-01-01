Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
BYU offensive lineman Veikoso dies in Kailua construction accident
HONOLULU — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown on Oʻahu, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during a holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire...
Hawaii Rescuers Find Missing Hiker After Dark Thanks to Flashing iPhone Light
A missing hiker used a flashing cell phone light to help rescuers hone in on his location after the man finds himself lost on a Hawaii trail after dark. According to reports, the 43-year-old hiker was enjoying a hike in the great outdoors when he found himself lost in the dark. Thankfully, the hiker was thinking on his feet. To aid in the rescue, the missing hiker used his cell phone light to call attention to himself. All as rescuers searched the area for the man. The missing hiker had been on the trail for eight hours when he was lost after nightfall.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustration grows along with eyesore as walls of dumped tires fill private road in Nanakuli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Nanakuli just off Hakimo Road, wall of tires line up along Kaukai Road. “There’s about 1,000 or more illegally dumped tires that have been there for quite some time ever since an illegal junkyard got closed down,” said State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro. That’s a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year. Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with at least eight people seriously injured by illegal fireworks. Terry Hunter reviews BABYLON. Updated: 19 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat. Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours. Growing costs, labor shortage blamed as home health care company calls its...
hawaiinewsnow.com
76-year-old pedestian in critical condition following hit-and-run in Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police said a 76-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in the Honolulu area. Authorities said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on North Kukui Street and Maunakea Street in Chinatown. Officials said the man was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk,...
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Palolo Municipal Golf Course
The first public golf course in the US was the Van Cortlandt Golf Course in the Bronx, New York in 1895. Since that time many other cities developed their own facilities both for local use and the tourist industry. Honolulu’s first golf course was a private course built by Samuel...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a woman struck in Kailua on Monday morning is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of the new year. The crash happened about 5:55 a.m. on Keolu Drive. First responders say an 85-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound when he struck a pedestrian in her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
KITV.com
Senior pedestrian safety a concern after two seniors are hit while crossing the street this year
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's growing concern about the number of pedestrian crashes and senior safety. In two of the last three incidents in 2023, the victims were senior citizens. On Monday, both victims were seniors and both were in the marked crosswalk.
The Big Island Is Confronting A Big Problem With Fentanyl
Kym Gentry-Peck was at her job as a Big Island event planner on Oct. 25 when she received a heartbreaking phone call. “My husband said, ‘Come home right away. (Our daughter) is dead.”. The girl was two weeks shy of her 15th birthday and attended high school in Kona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Speed appears to be a factor in H-3 Freeway critical motorcycle crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the H-3 Freeway eastbound. Honolulu EMS said they responded to the crash about 12:55 p.m. in the Kailua area. Police investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
KITV.com
Aging Well: Realtor Abe Lee likes helping the next generation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At a time when most people start slowing down, Honolulu resident Abe Lee is still at it, full speed ahead. And he doesn't have just one job; he has three. All of them, he hopes, helps people in some way. He says his love for the community keeps him Aging Well.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu’s mayor, police chief say systemic changes needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a debate over changes to fireworks laws in the wake of a loud and dangerous new year, both Honolulu’s police chief and its mayor said Tuesday that long-term, systemic changes are needed to ease the situation. Despite the concern, neither provided an outline on what...
Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy
A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze in Downtown Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at a building in Downtown Honolulu early Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a small maintenance shed, adjacent to an 8-story commercial building. Firefighters quickly put out the flames...
Pedestrian in critical condition, driver fled N. Kukui St. scene
The City and County of Honolulu said that a road closure is necessary to deal with a pedestrian who was struck.
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
