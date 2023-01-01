ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing hiker found dead after being reported missing in Carbon Canyon Regional Park

By CBSLA Staff
A missing 63-year-old hiker who was first reported missing on Friday was found dead by search and rescue teams early Saturday evening.

Authorities reported that Jeffrey Morton, 63, had been found deceased, and that they were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

It was not immediately clear where Morton was found.

According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, Morton headed out from his Yorba Linda residence at around 2:30 a.m. for a morning hike. When he did not return home by 6 a.m., when he traditionally does, a missing persons report was made.

Authorities located his vehicle, a white 2005 Acura MDX, at the corner of Brea Hills Drive and Carbon Canyon Road, located across the street from the Carbon Canyon Regional Park area.

Morton left home without his cell phone.

Those close to Morton said that he had never failed to return home from a hike before.

so cal beach
3d ago

Sorry …Seems super fishy … who goes hiking at 2:30 every single morning and no phone, especially when it was supposed to be stormy… wonder if he was meeting someone on his hikes

