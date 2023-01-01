‘This isn’t over’: Moscow Police wait for murder suspect to return to Idaho

MOSCOW, Id.– Almost seven weeks after the murders of four University of Idaho students, police have a suspect in custody.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. According to his lawyer, he will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face his charges of four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen

Kohberger lived just 8 miles away from where the students were murdered, but he was arrested 2500 miles away in Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, Kohberger’s lawyer issued a statement saying he intends to waive the extradition hearing, to extradite his transport to Idaho.

Moscow Police maintain the investigation is far from over.

“Up until this point certainly this investigation has been led by the drive to find and apprehend a suspect, well we’ve done that now,” said Captain Anthony Dahlinger with Moscow Police.

Now, Moscow Police says they’re looking to learn everything they can, about Bryan Kohberger, so they can better understand who he is, and what led up to these four murders. Moscow Police says they can’t say precisely what they are looking for, but say that even with Kohberger in custody, the investigation isn’t over.

“The person that we believe committed these murders is in custody, however, the investigation does still continue,”

Now Police say the next step in this investigation is getting K ohberger, who was found in Pennsylvania, back to Idaho.

On Saturday, Kohberger’s lawyer said that the WSU Ph.D. student intends to waive his extradition hearing, and will go back to Idaho.

“Once we get official word that that extradition has been waived, then he will be transported back to Idaho as soon as possible,” Dahlinger said.

Until he’s back, there’s no set timeline for a court date.

“We’ve got a lot of questions today on when is he going to be extradited, when is his first court appearance, when can we get these documents, when can we get this information, and a lot of that is just absolutely unknown,” Dahlinger said.

Additionally, until his return, information about what led to his arrest is sealed.

“We’re ready and want to share those. But we just have to wait until we legally can do so,” Dahlinger said.

Despite the arrest, Moscow police maintain that the investigation is far from over and that they are still looking out for more tips and calls.

Police say that they continue to work hard on this investigation, their tip line has already received over 400 new calls since yesterday.

They ask that if you have any information regarding this suspect, to share that so they can put together the pieces of what happened and how we got to this point.

