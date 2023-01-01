Read full article on original website
Sherrilynne
3d ago
The judge that released him should be held accountable for the damages. This is getting ridiculous!
vvng.com
37 arrested and 55 firearms seized during Operation Consequences December 17 – 30th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Operation Consequences resulted in 37 felony arrests, 55 seized firearms, 23 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and the recovery of illegal narcotics between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022. During the two-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of...
Man dead after allegedly attacking deputies with machete in Riverside County
A man is dead after allegedly attacking deputies with a machete in Riverside County on Tuesday. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, held a 12-year-old child hostage during the deadly incident, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities responded to a domestic dispute at a home on the 800 block of Minor […]
Funeral for Riverside deputy killed in traffic stop set for Friday
Funeral services for Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop, are set for Friday morning at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside.The services are set to begin at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 6115 Arlington Ave., and the interment will be private.The 32-year-old Cordero was killed shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. The suspect died two hours later in a freeway gunfight with deputies.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released a statement saying, "Our deepest condolences go out to the...
vvng.com
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office has identified the teenager killed in a crash on New Year’s Day as 15-year -old Chandlyr Dees of Apple Valley. The crash was reported Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. January 1, 2023, in the area of...
vvng.com
Driver killed in crash involving Sheriff’s Deputy Identified as Gabriel Navarro of Oro Grande
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Family and friends have identified the man killed in a crash that involved a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol cruiser on Christmas Day. The Oro Grande man was identified as Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Navarro, the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala. “My heart...
zachnews.net
Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: A local man was arrested for attempted murder during the night on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 10:55 p.m., deputies from the Colorado River...
vvng.com
Adelanto man cleaning gun unintentionally shoots himself, dies from injury
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An Adelanto man died after unintentionally shooting himself over the New Year’s weekend. The man was identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Rudd, more commonly known by his nickname Ace Coasta, described as a person who had a gift of encouraging others with his positive and motivational attitude.
Tesla driver who plunged his family off California cliff did so on purpose, officials say
A California man intentionally drove a Tesla off a 250-foot cliff in an attempt to kill his family, officials said Tuesday. The driver and his wife and children survived and were rescued Monday at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, the California Highway Patrol said. Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of...
Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto
A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Robbery suspects arrested in San Bernardino; 3 loaded handguns recovered
Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced. The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets. After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to...
Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto. The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023 Details remain limited, however, KABC reports The post Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms appeared first on KESQ.
Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after man trying to sell Rolex watch on OfferUp robbed in Irwindale
A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway. The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction […]
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Pomona
A motorist was killed Tuesday when his vehicle stuck a traffic sign in Pomona.
vvng.com
Family Shares Story of Man Found Dead Behind Dumpster in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A grief-stricken out-of-state family turned to the Victor Valley community, identifying their loved one and sharing his story in hopes of finding closure and comfort. The body of 23-year-old Justin Moore, known as Fat J, was found behind a dumpster on December 18, 2022, at...
Fontana Herald News
Police seek suspect who shot at storefront windows of three Fontana restaurants on Dec. 31
Police are looking for a suspect who shot at storefront windows of three Fontana businesses with what appeared to be a pellet gun on Dec. 31, according to the Fontana Police Department. The three restaurants that were victimized along Sierra Avenue were:. • Doña Timos Mexican Grill, 8836 Sierra.
vvng.com
Pilot issues mayday call; lands on Cajon Blvd
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The pilot of a small plane was forced to declare an emergency landing on Cajon Blvd Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and is expected to resume an investigation of the incident involving the PIPER PA-28-161 fixed wing single engine, 4 seats, aircraft.
vvng.com
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on I-15 freeway near Yermo
YERMO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter landed on the 15 freeway near Yermo to airlift an injured motorcyclist. It happened at about 1:00 pm, on Monday, January 2, 2023, on the northbound I-15, north of the Harvard Road offramp. According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the crash...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
Slain Riverside County sheriff’s deputy honored at Rose Parade
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was honored at the Rose Parade on Monday. During the annual event, a riderless horse led the agency’s Mounted Enforcement Detail in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. “It creates a moment of pause when you see that horse and […]
foxla.com
Suspect in Banning triple shooting turns himself into police
BANNING, Calif. - A man suspected of killing two and injuring another in a shooting in Banning last week is in custody after turning himself into police, authorities announced. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was taken into custody over the weekend on Dec. 30, 2022, according to the Banning Police...
