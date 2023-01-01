ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Funeral for Riverside deputy killed in traffic stop set for Friday

Funeral services for Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop, are set for Friday morning at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside.The services are set to begin at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 6115 Arlington Ave., and the interment will be private.The 32-year-old Cordero was killed shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. The suspect died two hours later in a freeway gunfight with deputies.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released a statement saying, "Our deepest condolences go out to the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: A local man was arrested for attempted murder during the night on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 10:55 p.m., deputies from the Colorado River...
NEEDLES, CA
vvng.com

Adelanto man cleaning gun unintentionally shoots himself, dies from injury

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An Adelanto man died after unintentionally shooting himself over the New Year’s weekend. The man was identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Rudd, more commonly known by his nickname Ace Coasta, described as a person who had a gift of encouraging others with his positive and motivational attitude.
ADELANTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto

A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KTLA.com

Robbery suspects arrested in San Bernardino; 3 loaded handguns recovered

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced. The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets. After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto. The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023 Details remain limited, however, KABC reports The post Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
vvng.com

Family Shares Story of Man Found Dead Behind Dumpster in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A grief-stricken out-of-state family turned to the Victor Valley community, identifying their loved one and sharing his story in hopes of finding closure and comfort. The body of 23-year-old Justin Moore, known as Fat J, was found behind a dumpster on December 18, 2022, at...
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Pilot issues mayday call; lands on Cajon Blvd

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The pilot of a small plane was forced to declare an emergency landing on Cajon Blvd Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and is expected to resume an investigation of the incident involving the PIPER PA-28-161 fixed wing single engine, 4 seats, aircraft.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
vvng.com

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on I-15 freeway near Yermo

YERMO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter landed on the 15 freeway near Yermo to airlift an injured motorcyclist. It happened at about 1:00 pm, on Monday, January 2, 2023, on the northbound I-15, north of the Harvard Road offramp. According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the crash...
YERMO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Suspect in Banning triple shooting turns himself into police

BANNING, Calif. - A man suspected of killing two and injuring another in a shooting in Banning last week is in custody after turning himself into police, authorities announced. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was taken into custody over the weekend on Dec. 30, 2022, according to the Banning Police...
BANNING, CA

