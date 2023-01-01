ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Home after tough trip, Clippers out to avenge loss to Heat

Paul George just established his top scoring output of the season while being booed vociferously by fans of the Indiana Pacers. Come Monday, the crowd in Los Angeles will be decidedly pro-George when the seven-time All-Star attempts to follow up the 45-point performance with more success when the Clippers host the Miami Heat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRQE News 13

76ers look to exact revenge vs. Pelicans

The Philadelphia 76ers ended 2022 with a resounding 115-96 victory on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers will now look to build on that positive momentum in 2023 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Philadelphia played a stellar game on Saturday even without James...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRQE News 13

Surging Wizards eye two-game sweep of Bucks

The Washington Wizards can claim their sixth consecutive win and second against the host Milwaukee Bucks in three days when the two teams meet again on Tuesday. Washington extended its ongoing run to five games and six of the last seven on Sunday with a 118-95 rout in Milwaukee. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KRQE News 13

Hot at home, Warriors may get boost vs. slumping Hawks

The Golden State Warriors hope to continue their homecourt roll – and get some help in the process – when they host the struggling Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Coming off a 1-5 trip that dropped them three games under .500, the Warriors have opened an eight-game homestand with four consecutive wins, all without injured stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRQE News 13

Wolves attempt to contain Nikola Jokic as Nuggets visit

Wolves attempt to contain Nikola Jokic as Nuggets visit. When the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Rudy Gobert from Utah this offseason, it looked like he might be the final piece they needed to become a contender. But with a new calendar year upon it, Minnesota is far from the top and...
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

Bulls, Cavaliers ring in new year with rematch

The Chicago Bulls and Cavaliers will begin 2023 by facing the same opponent against which they closed 2022 — each other — as the teams play in Cleveland on Monday. Cleveland won the New Year’s Eve encounter Saturday in Chicago, 103-102, to snap a three-game losing streak. Cavs guards Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert successfully denied DeMar DeRozan’s game-winning shot attempt to preserve the win, despite going the game’s final two minutes without a point.
CHICAGO, IL
KRQE News 13

Finally whole in backcourt, Blazers hit road to face Wolves

The Portland Trail Blazers have begun the new year with a jolt, thanks largely to the much-anticipated arrival of Gary Payton II. Following Payton’s successful season debut, the Blazers open a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in Minneapolis. After signing as a free agent last...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy