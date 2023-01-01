ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘One of the greatest performances in the history of the game.’ Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points for Cavs to join elite NBA group

It was a high-scoring night in the NBA on Monday as both Donovan Mitchell and LeBron James set points records. Mitchell scored 71 points — the highest single-game points total since Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant scored 81 against Toronto in 2006 — as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime.
