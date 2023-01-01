ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Utah football is close, but there's still an elusive hurdle to climb

PASADENA, Calif. — The result was the same, but the pain of the Rose Bowl was seemingly worse the second time. In the first go around against Ohio State, Utah went toe-to-toe with an offensive juggernaut and lost by 3 points. In the follow-up meeting against a Penn State team that appeared to be a mirror image of the Utah program, the game wasn't particularly close.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CougsDaily

BYU Rounds Out Defensive Staff with Justin Ena as Linebackers Coach

BYU put the finishing touches on its defensive staff by hiring Justin Ena on Monday. Ena, who played linebacker at BYU from 1997-2001, was most recently the defensive line coach at San Diego State for the 2022 season. Now that the defensive staff is full, BYU has announced the specific assignments of the defensive staff.
PROVO, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury

Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand

OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

