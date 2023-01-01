So they increased taxes... during a time... when people are dealing with inflation, food costs doubling and tripling, and at the beginning of the year, when all the experts say that a recession is going to happen, and things are only going to get worse for people. THIS is when, OK legislators think it's a good time to increase costs to the citizens of this state??? WHAT THE #*%?&$ ?? Soooo what? So they can build more 💩 that we don't need and that will cause more pollution and contamination??? NO! I think they need to turn that mess around and try to find ways to CUT taxes... not increase them!
So the worker gets screwed again. Cut the benefit period by nearly 40%. Okies sure are dumb, voting for people who do not have their interest at heart.
Wow increase taxes!!!!!!and fix NOTHING IN THE STATE!!!! EXCEPT THEY'RE WALLETS!!!!!!
Comments / 43