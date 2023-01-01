ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Phyllis Gray
3d ago

So they increased taxes... during a time... when people are dealing with inflation, food costs doubling and tripling, and at the beginning of the year, when all the experts say that a recession is going to happen, and things are only going to get worse for people. THIS is when, OK legislators think it's a good time to increase costs to the citizens of this state??? WHAT THE #*%?&$ ?? Soooo what? So they can build more 💩 that we don't need and that will cause more pollution and contamination??? NO! I think they need to turn that mess around and try to find ways to CUT taxes... not increase them!

Daniel G Webber
3d ago

So the worker gets screwed again. Cut the benefit period by nearly 40%. Okies sure are dumb, voting for people who do not have their interest at heart.

inbred joe biden
3d ago

Wow increase taxes!!!!!!and fix NOTHING IN THE STATE!!!! EXCEPT THEY'RE WALLETS!!!!!!

blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Gov. Kevin Stitt: 'I support sports betting in Oklahoma'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The push for legal sports betting in Oklahoma is getting some momentum from Gov. Kevin Stitt. "Let me be clear: I support sports betting in Oklahoma," the Republican said in a tweet. "Provided that it’s fair, transparent, and the state can maximize revenue potential to invest in top priorities, like education."
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma a new district attorney

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A new top prosecutor is officially in charge in Northeast Oklahoma. Douglas Pewitt was sworn in as the new district attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties this afternoon. He said it’s important to include as much of the community as possible in the ceremony because...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

McCall elected to fourth term as house speaker

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term Tuesday, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history. “It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals

Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

A new year means new laws in Kansas

KANSAS — As we start another year, some states are also putting new laws into effect. There are four new laws for the state of Kansas. The first is the insurance licensure of pharmacy benefits managers bill. Starting today, a person cannot do business in Kansas without a valid license.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma

MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Laws going into effect in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023. More than a dozen states enacted tax cuts starting on Sunday. Other new laws going into effect across the country impact personal liberties. Alabama becomes the 25th state to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Let’s Discuss Common Sense Gun Control & Gun Free Zones in 2023

It's said repeatedly, ad nauseam. "What we need is common-sense gun control." This seems to be the single biggest talking point and catchphrase uttered countless times by politicians, the media, and celebrities whenever a mass shooting or really any time tragic gun-related violence occurs. So what exactly does this mean? More importantly, would it make an impact and create a safer more secure country and citizenship?
OKLAHOMA STATE
bryancountypatriot.com

Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the ‘Choctaw Proud’

DURANT – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond. With...
OKLAHOMA STATE

