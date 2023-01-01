Montana Grizzlies lock down Idaho Vandals to earn first Big Sky Conference victory

Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
St. Regis' Caleb Ball is latest in string of success stories for interstate football co-op
MISSOULA — Caleb Ball’s journey to becoming a college football player includes a 40-mile ride through winding roads, a mountain pass and a time zone change several times each week. The senior spent the past four fall seasons playing for a rare interstate co-op 8-Man football team. His...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Tilde Bångman reaches podium at 2023 RMISA Nordic Qualifier
HOUGHTON, Mich. — Montana State newcomer Tilde Bångman placed third in the women’s 10-kilometer freestyle to reach the podium at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Nordic Qualifier that was hosted by Michigan Tech and held in conjunction with the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships on Monday afternoon.
406mtsports.com
Former Missoula Hellgate runner Elise Stearns has become one of the Big Sky's most talented
MISSOULA – In the humblest way possible, former Hellgate cross country athlete and current Northern Arizona runner Elise Stearns knew she could win the Big Sky Conference 5K this past October. With a time of 16:25.3, the Missoula native edged out teammate Annika Reiss to claim the conference title...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate boys blister Great Falls early in non-league tuneup
GREAT FALLS – If the Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team plays as well every quarter this season like it played the first period Tuesday night, the Knights might not lose another game. But it will be tough to match those opening eight minutes at Bison Fieldhouse. Coach Jeff Hays’...
Former Kicker For Montana State Announces New School
Maybe he was tired of constantly playing in the cold and wanted to spend the rest of his days in a sunny climate. What is happening with Montana State football? The MSU Bobcats reached the FCS National Championship game in 2022 and the FCS Semifinals this past year. Who wouldn't want to be a part of a program with great success?
enewschannels.com
The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions
(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
Montana State Transfer Kicker Blake Glessner Commits to UCLA Football
The Bobcats' two-year starter with 50-yard range is joining the Bruins, who are looking to replace Nicholas Barr-Mira.
Background of Idaho murder suspect tops list of most-read stories in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash - The arrest of a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students came on the second to last day of 2022. A story on the suspect's background was the most-read story of the year on kxly.com.
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Bigfork to receive money for affordable housing
The Montana Department of Commerce has announced that more than $3.3 million in federal funding has been allocated to four Montana communities.
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valley’s will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
newsnationnow.com
Classmate: Accused Idaho killer got ‘chatty’ after students’ deaths
(NewsNation) — A classmate who knew the alleged Idaho killer said Bryan Kohberger’s behavior changed noticeably in the days after the deaths of the four college students. In an exclusive, 22-minute interview with NewsNation, graduate student Benjamin Roberts said he remembered Kohberger as typically being stressed and exhausted.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
pullmanradio.com
Another Record Smallmouth Bass Caught In Dworshak Reservoir
Another record smallmouth bass has been caught in Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino. Idaho Fish and Game reports that Joey Walton caught a 23.75 inch smalley on December 13th. That set the new catch and release Idaho state record for a smallmouth bass.
2news.com
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?
Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
Best Margaritas Near Bozeman: Locals Spill Their Salty Secrets
Montana seems to be packed with margarita connoisseurs, and thankfully some very decent choices when it comes to the tequila-based favorite. From simple and traditional to exotic and experimental, locals shared their favorites. We understand that margarita appreciation is subjective. Everyone likes their drink a little different, and that's just...
Comments / 0