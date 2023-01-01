Read full article on original website
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Mayor and Councilman Avoid Punishment for Violating Gag Order in Aaron Dean TrialLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Albany Herald
Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. TCU
Georgia and Texas Christian play for the college football national championship Monday. It’s a meeting of two schools and football programs that don’t have much in common, other than excellent teams this season. In the old-school format of a boxing tale of the tape, Sports Illustrated put together a 50-item chart that compares and contrasts the two College Football Playoff finalists.
Albany Herald
Flashback: The Last Time TCU and UGA Played
After winning 2 "instant-classic" semi-final games, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are set to face off in the National Championship. This will be the 5th matchup all time between the 2 programs, a series that Georgia currently leads 4-0.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star 2024 DL out of Atlanta, names 3 SEC teams among top 13
Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Atlanta, could very well be headed to the Southeastern Conference. Brown-Shuler recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
Albany Herald
Sonny Dykes: TCU run is realtime endorsement of expanded CFP field
For those sharing the sentiment an expanded College Football Playoff field would dampen the product, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes disagrees. "There was probably about a six-hour period at some point in my life in the middle of the night where Mike Leach actually convinced me it was good for a 64-team playoff. But that's another whole story. ... I woke up the next day and talked myself out of it," Dykes said at his CFP national championship press conference Tuesday.
Former football player paralyzed during UGA game sympathizes with Damar Hamlin’s family
ATLANTA — Watching the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin brought back painful memories for one local college student who was paralyzed while playing at a football game against UGA. Devon Gales has been working hard to walk since that game 7 years ago. Channel 2 Action News...
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in ...
Albany Herald
Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
Albany Herald
McIntosh Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl, What It Means for Georgia
COVID-19 caused plenty of changes in everyone's lives, and college football was no different. It completely altered the 2020 season, but the changes that came with it will likely continue to alter the sport for the next three or four seasons. The idea of a super senior used to be...
Albany Herald
Amarius Mims Talks First Career Start, What It Means to Still Be a Bulldog
Talent acquisition is perhaps the No. 1 reason for the success of Georgia Football under Kirby Smart. You cannot win on a consistent basis in this sport without extremely good football players. However, it's no longer just about stacking great players, it's about retaining great players. Kirby Smart and Georgia...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
Store’s “lucky” reputation brings in Mega Millions players
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — “Lucky” Leon’s is what the locals call it, because people who play the lottery and buy their tickets in this store have a habit of winning. The manager of the Forsyth County store, Ricky Patel, says reputation is everything. “People come from...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Joy Watson Captures National HBCU Queen Title
NEWBURGH – There was something just so “confirming” about the moment for Joy Watson…one that further seemed to symbolize the importance- beauty of her life-altering journey. Watson, representing her Virginia State University campus as the 94th elected Miss VSU, was in Atlanta, Georgia at the prestigious...
WALB 10
Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time this century, Georgia will have a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House when lawmakers convene the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. This is also the first time in more than 60...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Level 2 risk for severe storms across metro Atlanta Tuesday
ATLANTA — Strong and potentially severe storms are expected to more into north Georgia Tuesday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the biggest threats will be to west Georgia, including the western portions of metro Atlanta, where there is a Level 2 of 5 severe weather threat.
atlantafi.com
What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?
When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
wtva.com
Delta adding larger jet service to Golden Triangle Regional Airport
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Delta Air Lines is adding larger 76-seat jets with two round-trip flights between Atlanta and the Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR). This will begin in April, GTR announced Tuesday morning. GTR Airport Executive Director Matt Dowell said larger jets will better meet the community’s needs.
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
