For those sharing the sentiment an expanded College Football Playoff field would dampen the product, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes disagrees. "There was probably about a six-hour period at some point in my life in the middle of the night where Mike Leach actually convinced me it was good for a 64-team playoff. But that's another whole story. ... I woke up the next day and talked myself out of it," Dykes said at his CFP national championship press conference Tuesday.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO