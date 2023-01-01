ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Albany Herald

Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. TCU

Georgia and Texas Christian play for the college football national championship Monday. It’s a meeting of two schools and football programs that don’t have much in common, other than excellent teams this season. In the old-school format of a boxing tale of the tape, Sports Illustrated put together a 50-item chart that compares and contrasts the two College Football Playoff finalists.
FORT WORTH, TX
Albany Herald

Flashback: The Last Time TCU and UGA Played

After winning 2 "instant-classic" semi-final games, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are set to face off in the National Championship. This will be the 5th matchup all time between the 2 programs, a series that Georgia currently leads 4-0.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star 2024 DL out of Atlanta, names 3 SEC teams among top 13

Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Atlanta, could very well be headed to the Southeastern Conference. Brown-Shuler recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Sonny Dykes: TCU run is realtime endorsement of expanded CFP field

For those sharing the sentiment an expanded College Football Playoff field would dampen the product, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes disagrees. "There was probably about a six-hour period at some point in my life in the middle of the night where Mike Leach actually convinced me it was good for a 64-team playoff. But that's another whole story. ... I woke up the next day and talked myself out of it," Dykes said at his CFP national championship press conference Tuesday.
FORT WORTH, TX
Albany Herald

Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

McIntosh Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl, What It Means for Georgia

COVID-19 caused plenty of changes in everyone's lives, and college football was no different. It completely altered the 2020 season, but the changes that came with it will likely continue to alter the sport for the next three or four seasons. The idea of a super senior used to be...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Amarius Mims Talks First Career Start, What It Means to Still Be a Bulldog

Talent acquisition is perhaps the No. 1 reason for the success of Georgia Football under Kirby Smart. You cannot win on a consistent basis in this sport without extremely good football players. However, it's no longer just about stacking great players, it's about retaining great players. Kirby Smart and Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
hudsonvalleypress.com

Joy Watson Captures National HBCU Queen Title

NEWBURGH – There was something just so “confirming” about the moment for Joy Watson…one that further seemed to symbolize the importance- beauty of her life-altering journey. Watson, representing her Virginia State University campus as the 94th elected Miss VSU, was in Atlanta, Georgia at the prestigious...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time this century, Georgia will have a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House when lawmakers convene the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. This is also the first time in more than 60...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?

When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
ATLANTA, GA
wtva.com

Delta adding larger jet service to Golden Triangle Regional Airport

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Delta Air Lines is adding larger 76-seat jets with two round-trip flights between Atlanta and the Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR). This will begin in April, GTR announced Tuesday morning. GTR Airport Executive Director Matt Dowell said larger jets will better meet the community’s needs.
ATLANTA, GA

