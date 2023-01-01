DETROIT -- The Lions got better in the long run by trading T.J. Hockenson for draft picks at the deadline. In the short term, they continue to look just fine without him too. Brock Wright caught two more touchdown passes on Sunday to help Detroit build a 24-7 halftime lead in a must-win game against the Chicago Bears. Tight ends have now accounted for 12 touchdown catches this season, breaking a franchise record that had stood since 2011.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO