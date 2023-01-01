ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Alex Nedeljkovic goes to Grand Rapids for conditioning

The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning. Nedeljkovic hasn’t played since Dec. 8 (5-1 loss at Florida) while struggling to find consistency. He is 2-4-2, with a 4.09 goals-against average and .880 save percentage. The Griffins play three home...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Devils vs. Red Wings prediction + Today’s NHL picks & best bets: Wed, 1/4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to win back-to-back games tonight when they play host to the New Jersey Devils. This will...
NEWARK, NJ
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Filip Zadina approaching return as a new season

DETROIT – Don’t call it a comeback. Think of it as a start to the season. That is the approach Filip Zadina is taking when he returns to the Detroit Red Wings lineup, likely within a couple of weeks. Zadina wants to forget about how his season was...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions starting safety DeShon Elliott expected to test out injured shoulder

ALLEN PARK -- Sounds like DeShon Elliott is going to give it a go this week. The Detroit Lions’ starting safety has missed two games with a shoulder injury, a tough blow for a team also playing without fellow safety Tracy Walker. Elliott was playing good ball down the stretch, while his replacement, Ifeatu Melifonwu, struggled badly last week in Carolina.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code for 2023: Bet $5, win $200 instantly on anything

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No matter if you’re a fan of the NFL, NBA, NHL or any other sport, DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered with an incredible...
MLive.com

FanDuel Ohio promo: How to get $200 in bonus bets on launch day today

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. For sports bettors, things are heating up in both the NFL and NBA, and there are lots of betting options available. Also, the...
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

Halftime analysis: Brock Wright helps Lions set tight end TD record

DETROIT -- The Lions got better in the long run by trading T.J. Hockenson for draft picks at the deadline. In the short term, they continue to look just fine without him too. Brock Wright caught two more touchdown passes on Sunday to help Detroit build a 24-7 halftime lead in a must-win game against the Chicago Bears. Tight ends have now accounted for 12 touchdown catches this season, breaking a franchise record that had stood since 2011.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State star nearing rookie milestone with Seahawks

With one game left in the regular season, Kenneth Walker III is closing in on a milestone. The former Michigan State All-American and rookie running back for the Seattle Seahawks is 64 rushing yards shy of 1,000. The only player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards as a rookie is Curt Warner in 1983.
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

Former Michigan State WR records first TD catch for Vikings

Jalen Nailor notched a career accomplishment late in his rookie season. The former Michigan State standout and first-year wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings recorded in his first NFL touchdown catch in Sunday’s 41-17 loss on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Nailor hauled in a 47-yard score...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLive.com

NFL playoff picture: Lions playoff chances & scenarios entering Week 18

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Lions picked up a 41-10 victory against the Chicago Bears in NFL Week 17, and they kept their playoff chances alive...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions-Packers tickets at Lambeau Field: How to buy them for Sunday’s game

For the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, it’s come down to Week 18. Both teams are 8-8 and alive for the final playoff spot in the NFL. The Lions started the season 1-6 and have won seven of their last nine games. The Packers are riding a four-game win streak, including Sunday’s demolition of the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy