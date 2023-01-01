Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lalonde: Roster decision looms, but young forwards will stay for now
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hopeful Robby Fabbri will be cleared to make his season debut Wednesday. Before that happens, they need to clear a roster spot and then take a forward out of the lineup. Coach Derek Lalonde said the young forwards who’ve played well, especially of late, need not worry.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Alex Nedeljkovic goes to Grand Rapids for conditioning
The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning. Nedeljkovic hasn’t played since Dec. 8 (5-1 loss at Florida) while struggling to find consistency. He is 2-4-2, with a 4.09 goals-against average and .880 save percentage. The Griffins play three home...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana extends conditioning stint with Grand Rapids
DETROIT – Jakub Vrana’s return to the Detroit Red Wings lineup has been put off for at least another week because he has extended his conditioning stint with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Vrana will play three more AHL games this week, all at Van Andel Arena – Wednesday...
MLive.com
Devils vs. Red Wings prediction + Today’s NHL picks & best bets: Wed, 1/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to win back-to-back games tonight when they play host to the New Jersey Devils. This will...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Filip Zadina approaching return as a new season
DETROIT – Don’t call it a comeback. Think of it as a start to the season. That is the approach Filip Zadina is taking when he returns to the Detroit Red Wings lineup, likely within a couple of weeks. Zadina wants to forget about how his season was...
MLive.com
Lions starting safety DeShon Elliott expected to test out injured shoulder
ALLEN PARK -- Sounds like DeShon Elliott is going to give it a go this week. The Detroit Lions’ starting safety has missed two games with a shoulder injury, a tough blow for a team also playing without fellow safety Tracy Walker. Elliott was playing good ball down the stretch, while his replacement, Ifeatu Melifonwu, struggled badly last week in Carolina.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Brock Wright helps Lions set tight end TD record
DETROIT -- The Lions got better in the long run by trading T.J. Hockenson for draft picks at the deadline. In the short term, they continue to look just fine without him too. Brock Wright caught two more touchdown passes on Sunday to help Detroit build a 24-7 halftime lead in a must-win game against the Chicago Bears. Tight ends have now accounted for 12 touchdown catches this season, breaking a franchise record that had stood since 2011.
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions crush Bears to take improbable playoff bid into finale
DETROIT -- Just one team has ever made the playoffs after opening a season with six losses in seven games. They’ve been playing this sport for 103 years, and only the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals have accomplished the feat. After pounding the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday, these Detroit Lions...
MLive.com
After Lions trash field in Carolina, NFLPA files grievance against NFL, Panthers
DETROIT -- The field in Carolina was frozen so hard that it was like playing on concrete. Didn’t take long for Aidan Hutchinson to figure that out the hard way. Matter of fact, it didn’t even take until kickoff. “Literally in warmups, I fell in my first one-on-one...
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Lions enjoy biggest home crowds in half-decade after 23.1% spike
DETROIT -- The Lions have completed their first season sweep of the Chicago Bears since 2017, winning 41-10 on Sunday at a raucous Ford Field. Here are three things we learned in the win, Detroit’s seventh in nine games. Ford Field became an impressive home-field advantage down the stretch...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State star nearing rookie milestone with Seahawks
With one game left in the regular season, Kenneth Walker III is closing in on a milestone. The former Michigan State All-American and rookie running back for the Seattle Seahawks is 64 rushing yards shy of 1,000. The only player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards as a rookie is Curt Warner in 1983.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State WR records first TD catch for Vikings
Jalen Nailor notched a career accomplishment late in his rookie season. The former Michigan State standout and first-year wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings recorded in his first NFL touchdown catch in Sunday’s 41-17 loss on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Nailor hauled in a 47-yard score...
MLive.com
NFL playoff picture: Lions playoff chances & scenarios entering Week 18
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Lions picked up a 41-10 victory against the Chicago Bears in NFL Week 17, and they kept their playoff chances alive...
MLive.com
Lions-Packers tickets at Lambeau Field: How to buy them for Sunday’s game
For the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, it’s come down to Week 18. Both teams are 8-8 and alive for the final playoff spot in the NFL. The Lions started the season 1-6 and have won seven of their last nine games. The Packers are riding a four-game win streak, including Sunday’s demolition of the Minnesota Vikings.
