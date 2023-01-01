C.J. Stroud Delivers Incredible Highlight Touchdown After Buckeyes Grab Interception

It took a little bit for Ohio State and Georgia to both settle in, but after a solid first quarter, the Buckeyes gave the Bulldogs are serious momentum swing.

C.J. Stroud guided the team on a methodical 11-play scoring drive to regain the lead, 14-7 early in the second quarter. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw a terrible pass to the left hand side where Steele Chambers picked it off.

After the Buckeyes came up with the takeaway, Stroud and Marvin Harrison got to work on frankly, one of the best plays I've ever seen C.J. make.

Unbelievable composure and poise in a chaotic moment. Stroud kept his eyes down field and Harrison ran himself open in the back corner of the end zone.

Ohio State leads Georgia 21-7 early in the second quarter. There is still an awful lot of game to play, but the Buckeyes have come out swinging in a really impressive way.

