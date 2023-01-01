Read full article on original website
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Reveals Amusing Way He Will Celebrate NFC South
The Tampa Bay coach was asked how he’d celebrate after a win against the Panthers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with a 30–24 victory over the division-rival Panthers behind 432 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady, all of which went to star receiver Mike Evans.
Ron Rivera Appears Unaware of Commanders’ Possible Playoff Fate
Washington lost 24–10 to the Browns on Sunday, endangering their postseason hopes. Commanders coach Ron Rivera appeared to reveal that he didn’t know the team could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday until a reporter mentioned it in the team’s postgame press conference. Washington lost to...
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams
The college football analyst emphatically criticized the Trojans quarterback on Monday. View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside...
Falcons Delete Controversial Tweet About Ohio State’s Kicker
Nearly identical game-winning kick scenarios played out in the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia on Saturday and in Sunday’s Week 17 NFL game between the Falcons and the Cardinals, both of which were played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Although Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles was...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Demands to See Injured Teammate in Hospital
Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under critical condition after collapsing on the field. As the football world anxiously awaited an update on the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, wide receiver Stefon Diggs took the extra step to be alongside his teammate. Hamlin collapsed on...
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Game to Start at 8:30 p.m. ET
The NFL will do its part to avoid conflict with the Rose Bowl on Monday evening. The Bills and the Bengals will meet on Monday Night Football this week in a clash between AFC titans that will have various implications on playoff seeding. That same day, Penn State and Utah will square off in the Rose Bowl, leading to a rather unique scheduling quandary for the NFL and the NCAA.
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Shares Message for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The two players collided during the final play of Monday night’s postponed game, which was followed by a frightening scene involving the Buffalo safety. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was involved in the final play just before a frightening scene unfolded at Paycor Stadium on Monday night, tweeted a message of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning.
Skip Bayless Addresses Damar Hamlin Collapse on ‘Undisputed’
The Fox Sports host found himself at the center of backlash after he sent out an ill-timed tweet during the aftermath of the frightening injury. After drawing widespread scrutiny for his controversial tweet in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday Night Football, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless addressed the situation on Tuesday morning.
Rose Bowl Official Calls Arizona Senator By Wrong Name
Not the smoothest of starts for the game’s officiating crew. The officiating crew at the Rose Bowl got off to a rough start on Monday when the game’s referee made quite the gaffe when trying to introduce United States senator Mark Kelly. Kelly was on the field alongside...
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be...
SI:AM | A Harrowing Scene in Cincinnati
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Let me be the latest to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. In today’s SI:AM:. 🔵 Damar Hamlin hospitalized in Cincinnati. ⚪ Fans flood his charity. 🔴 Players...
Penn State Honors Franco Harris With No. 34 Jerseys at Rose Bowl
The Nittany Lions will remember the late program great as they take on Utah. Penn State honored late program great Franco Harris by wearing No. 34 jerseys while arriving at the Rose Bowl for a matchup against Utah on Monday. Harris died overnight on Dec. 20, just days before the...
Kayvon Thibodeaux Celebrates Sack Next to Injured Nick Foles
The rookie defender seemed unfortunately unaware that the quarterback was injured on the play. View the original article to see embedded media. A strange scene broke out during the first half of the Giants vs. Colts game when New York linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated a sack of Nick Foles, while the Indianapolis quarterback lay on the ground with an apparent injury.
Locker Room: Allen Lazard joins the show
(WFRV) – In a must-win game, the Packers played at their best defeating the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 at Lambeau Field. Now, a Sunday night matchup with the Lions looms large in week 18 as it decides Green Bay’s playoff fate. Allen Lazard joined ‘Locker Room’ to talk about...
Giants-Eagles Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Eagles are heavy home favorites against the Giants in Week 18. Philadelphia will secure the NFC’s 1-seed with a win. The Eagles host the Giants in the final week of the regular season and can secure the NFC’s top seed with a victory. Philadelphia needs a win...
Week 18 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Darren Waller had his moments last week, but that doesn't translate to a great ranking or projection in Week 18. I didn't notice any impactful injury news for tight ends early in Week 18. However, I have Evan Engram ranked high this week in a plus matchup against the Titans....
