Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Chef Hoppie: The 25-Year-Old Cooking Sensation Behind Dallas Cowboys' Favorite MealsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Related
Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic
It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
Video: Jordan Poole Thrived After Being Helped Up By An Attractive Woman Sitting Courtside
Jordan Poole was on one after he was helped up by an attractive fan sitting courtside.
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett believe everything changed for Brooklyn Nets when Kevin Durant called out his teammates
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were two of many former players to crucify the Nets early in the season, but they are singing a very different tune right now.
"They rose my game up to a different level!" - Tim Hardaway names the toughest point guards
Sometimes, the best players in the NBA weren't the most celebrated ones
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Only NBA Players With 40 Points And 20 Assists In A Game
Only two NBA players had 40 points and 20 assists in a game.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The GOAT Against The Black Mamba
This is the comparison between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. As many fans believe, Kobe Bryant was the true heir to Michael Jordan.
"Jordan Poole is the new face coming up" -Gilbert Arenas claims Golden State Warriors intentionally leaked Draymond Green's punching video
Gilbert Arena highlighted why the Warriors had the motive to paint Draymond Green as a 'villain' before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
The Brooklyn Nets All-Time GOAT Pyramid
Jason Kidd sits at the top of the Nets' GOAT pyramid. Kevin Durant can surpass him if he wins a championship with the Brooklyn Nets.
Gary Payton Changed the Course of NBA History by Drop-Kicking a Basketball and Offending Jerry West
Gary Payton was a fiery competitor, but on one occasion, he took things too far. That move, however, may have saved his NBA career before it even began. The post Gary Payton Changed the Course of NBA History by Drop-Kicking a Basketball and Offending Jerry West appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
qcnews.com
Eagle’ Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans. Hurts was listed as...
Ivica Zubac defends Kawhi Leonard's public perception -"He's a normal guy…he just doesn't like talking to the media"
Zubac said that Leonard is a normal guy just like everyone else, and that he comes across in a poor light in the media because he simply doesn't enjoy talking to the media
NBA Fans Roasted Another Fan For Saying They Would Beat Charles Barkley Or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar In A 1-On-1 Matchup Today
A fan claimed that they could beat Charles Barkley and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in a 1-on-1 currently and got absolutely flamed by other fans.
Comments / 0