Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: Patrick Beverly Opens Up About Difficult Journey to NBA

By Ricardo Sandoval
 3 days ago

The Lakers guard spoke about his struggles of sticking around in the NBA.

The best basketball players in the world play in the National Basketball Association. It is the cream of the crop, and no other league comes close.

And even though they all play in the same league, it doesn’t mean their journey was all the same.

Some were gifted from birth and talented from high school all the way to the NBA, and others had to scratch and claw their way into the league.

The latter is the case with Lakers guard Patrick Beverly. Beverly appeared in Kevin Hart’s "Cold as Balls" show and discussed his journey to the NBA.

Beverly was drafted in the second round of the 2009 draft by the… you guessed it, Los Angeles Lakers. After his journey through Europe, he’s been a part of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and now, again, the Lakers.

Not only has he been a part of those teams, but he’s also been the spark plug and defensive anchor for them.

The 34-year-old is asked to bug, annoy, and disturb the other team's best player, and more times than not, he accomplishes his goal.

The Arkansas alum has averaged a career 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, but has excelled on the defensive end, earning himself All-Defensive team honors three times.

Beverly may not ever be the best player to grace the floor, but he is undoubtedly a great example of what happens when you work hard and never give up on your dreams.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
