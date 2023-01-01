Rockets End 2022 With New Year's Eve Loss To Knicks

Despite a great first quarter, the Houston Rockets ended 2022 with a tough loss to the Knicks.

HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. scored the first basket of the game at the 10:36 mark of the first quarter. Smith, who finished the night with 10 points, scored the first of eight made 3-pointers to give the Houston Rockets an early 3-0 lead over the New York Knicks.

The Rockets could not maintain their sizzling shooting from behind the arc. Houston gave up a nine-point lead late in the second quarter, which led to a 108-88 loss to the Knicks Saturday night inside the Toyota Center.

After shooting 66.7 percent from behind the arc during the first 12 minutes, the Rockets missed 11 of their 12 attempts in the second quarter. Houston finished the game shooting 30.4 percent from deep.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Jalen Green scored 16 points on an appalling 4-of-12 shooting.

Bruno Fernando started in place of Alperen Sengun. He notched five rebounds and two blocks. Sengun was a late scratch due to lower back pain.

In addition to their 3-point shooting struggles, turnovers hindered Houston's play. The Rockets committed 25 turnovers in the loss.

Julius Randle continued his impressive run with 35 points on 9-of-20 shooting, 12 rebounds and six assists. He came into the night averaging 32.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over New York's last five games.

Immanuel Quickley added 27 points and seven assists to help the Knicks end their five-game losing skid.



Following the loss, the Rockets will close their four-game regular season series against the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT Monday night inside the Toyota Center.

