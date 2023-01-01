ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets End 2022 With New Year's Eve Loss To Knicks

By Coty M. Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWcBs_0jzyaNbo00

Despite a great first quarter, the Houston Rockets ended 2022 with a tough loss to the Knicks.

HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. scored the first basket of the game at the 10:36 mark of the first quarter. Smith, who finished the night with 10 points, scored the first of eight made 3-pointers to give the Houston Rockets an early 3-0 lead over the New York Knicks.

The Rockets could not maintain their sizzling shooting from behind the arc. Houston gave up a nine-point lead late in the second quarter, which led to a 108-88 loss to the Knicks Saturday night inside the Toyota Center.

After shooting 66.7 percent from behind the arc during the first 12 minutes, the Rockets missed 11 of their 12 attempts in the second quarter. Houston finished the game shooting 30.4 percent from deep.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Jalen Green scored 16 points on an appalling 4-of-12 shooting.

Bruno Fernando started in place of Alperen Sengun. He notched five rebounds and two blocks. Sengun was a late scratch due to lower back pain.

In addition to their 3-point shooting struggles, turnovers hindered Houston's play. The Rockets committed 25 turnovers in the loss.

Julius Randle continued his impressive run with 35 points on 9-of-20 shooting, 12 rebounds and six assists. He came into the night averaging 32.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over New York's last five games.

Immanuel Quickley added 27 points and seven assists to help the Knicks end their five-game losing skid.

Following the loss, the Rockets will close their four-game regular season series against the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT Monday night inside the Toyota Center.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen .

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 NBA coaches who may already be on the hot seat

As we approach the halfway point of the NBA season, more than a few coaches of struggling teams are finding their seats getting toasty. We’re just around 35 games into the season and it’s time to turn on the hot seat for NBA coaches. For our list, we’re looking at coaches that are in charge of potential playoff teams. You won’t be seeing names like Jamahl Mosley, Dwayne Casey or Stephen Silas, whose teams are clearly in a rebuilding stage.
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin

The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
929
Followers
740
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy