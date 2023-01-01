Read full article on original website
Related
thingstodopost.org
Koli Hotels | Places to Stay in Koli
See why so many travelers make Kolin Ryynanen their pension (b&b) of choice when visiting Koli. Providing an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience, it offers a budget friendly setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers like you. Kolin Ryynanen is a budget friendly pension (b&b) offering a desk in the rooms. The pension (b&b) features a convenience store, shops, and a sun terrace. Plus, guests can enjoy a sauna and an on-site restaurant, which have made this a popular choice among travelers visiting Koli. For guests with a vehicle, free parking is available. When you're feeling hungry, you can check out Harbor Restaurant Alamaja (0.9 mi), which is within walking distance of Kolin Ryynanen. At Kolin Ryynanen, your comfort and satisfaction come first, and they look forward to welcoming you to Koli.
thingstodopost.org
Cua Can Hotels | Places to Stay in Cua Can
Discover the best hotels in Cua Can, Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province including Fusion Resort Phu Quoc - All Spa Inclusive, Wild Beach Phu Quoc Resort, Gold Sand Beach Bungalow, HaNa Resort & Bungalow, Thuy Van Bungalow Phu Quoc, Mia Homestay, Anvien Motel, Rain Forest Resort Phu Quoc, Wild Beach Phu Quoc Resort, Rainforest Resort.
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Lefkada Town: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Lefkada Town, Lefkada, Ionian Islands including Lefkadio Suites, Allure Central Boutique Hotel, Eriel Apartments, The Secret Boutique Hotel, Niriides Apartments, Excess Hotel, Kamares Luxury Apartments, Iliana Villas, Lefkada Princess, Studio Kostas. 1. Lefkadio Suites. Karavela Str., Lefkada Town 31100 Greece. Excellent. 61%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory.
thingstodopost.org
Top 5 hotels in Torre Chianca, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Torre Chianca, Province of Lecce, Puglia including Masseria Francescani, Casa Vacanze Del Lilla, B&B Solemare, Masseria Gelsi, Del Popolo. Masseria Francescani is an antique fortified farmhouse typical of the Apulian region, a masseria. Its long restoration process under the supervision of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has been completed in September 2020. Located a few minutes away from the pristine sandy beach and crystal clear water of Torre Chianca, Masseria Francescani is only 10 km from the historical city of Lecce, the capital of the province. With its easy access to the airport, the most beautiful beaches of Salento (Torre dell Orso, Porto Cesareo, Torre San Giovanni...) and the most visited regional sites (Otranto, Gallipoli, la Grotta de la Poesia or la Cava di Bauxite), it is a perfect base to explore the area. The large estate of four hectares surrounding the masseria, as well as its elegant swimming pool and nine modern rooms boasting jacuzzis made of stone, a terrace or a garden, offer peaceful nights and absolute relaxation in a historical yet contemporaneous setting. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and common areas.
thingstodopost.org
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Glyfa, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece
Discover the best hotels in Glyfa, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece including Oasi Luxury Apartments, Ammos Beach, Glyfa Ammos Apartments, Meltemi Apartments, Alex Studios, Villa Irina. 1. Oasi Luxury Apartments. Glyfas Beach road, Glyfa 350 13 Greece. Excellent. 74%. Good. 26%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based...
thingstodopost.org
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Presseggersee, Carinthia, Austrian Alps
Our apartments are located on the Presseggersee - in the Carnic region of Carinthia - half an hour's drive from the Italian border, in the sunny south of Austria. In the summer untroubled bathing is announced. Swimming, surfing, boating, paddle-boating - the lake with drinking water quality and pleasant temperature is perfect for the whole family. Hikers and climbers also come into their own: around the lake - the entire Gail valley - there are countless untouched piece of nature waiting to be discovered. The pleasant southern climate, acting under the influence of the nearby Adriatic and the Alps to the north protected for continued good weather. In winter you can reach the Nassfeld ski slope by car or by cost-free bus in 15 minutes.
thingstodopost.org
Vathy Hotels | Places to Stay in Vathy
Discover the best hotels in Vathy, Samos, Northeast Aegean Islands including Mirini Hotel, Paradise Hotel, Aeolis Hotel, Aria Hotel, Virginia Hotel, Emily Hotel, Pension Dreams, Hotel Kriton, Dimitra, Samian Blue Seaside Hotel. 1. Mirini Hotel. Kallistratous str., Vathy 831 00 Greece. Excellent. 48%. Good. 25%. Satisfactory. 17%. Poor. 5%. Terrible.
thingstodopost.org
Rinas Hotels | Places to Stay in Rinas
Discover the best hotels in Rinas, Durres County including Best Western Premier Ark Hotel, Hotel Airport Tirana, Hotel Verzaci, Airport Garden Hotel, Hotel Erandi, Hotel Vila Zeus, Vila Aeroport, N Hotel By Noshi, Ador Resort Hotel - Rinas, Hotel Alpet. 1. Best Western Premier Ark Hotel. Airport Road Tirana Airport...
thingstodopost.org
Top 10 hotels in Velke Pavlovice, Czech Republic
Discover the best hotels in Velke Pavlovice, South Moravian Region, Moravia including Hotel Lotrinsky, Vinarsky Pension Andre, Penzion Vinarstvi Buchtovi, Apartmany JitRo, Penzion Hadlik, Penzion U Hada, Penzion Stara Hora, Penzion V Pohadce, Penzion Pod Slunecnou, Opile Sklepy. 1. Hotel Lotrinsky. Dlouha 1177/69, Velke Pavlovice 69106 Czech Republic. Excellent. 84%
thingstodopost.org
Top 10 hotels in Voskopoje, Albania
From the wonderful family that runs the place to the farm to table food that is served, this was better than any Bed And Breakfast I've stayed at in New England (the land of Bed and Breakfast)! The village itself is very interesting and well worth a visit. It abounds with nature and cultural monuments. Trust me, you won't be disappointed!
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Prabumulih: Best hotel deals for 2023
Jl. Pelangi No.5 Lingkar Timur Gunung Ibul, Prabumulih 31146 Indonesia. Best value for a modern and comfortable hotel in Prabumulih. Presenting an extensive range of facilities, the hotel features 63 modern guest rooms, three meeting rooms that can be combined into a ballroom, a spa, and free high-speed WiFi throughout the entire hotel to keep guests connected.
thingstodopost.org
8 hotels in Rau de Mori: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Rau de Mori, Hunedoara County, Western Romania, Transylvania including Pensiunea Retezat, Cabana Retezat, Pensiunea Pastravarie Cerna, Clif Alpin Center, Cabana Trei Brazi Retezat, Cabana Ovidiu, Casa Verde, Cabana Cory Rausor. 1. Pensiunea Retezat. Str. Nisipoasa Nr. 351, Rau de Mori 337382 Romania. Excellent. 63%. Good.
thingstodopost.org
The 7 best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Denmark
Discover the best hotels in Nykobing Falster, Falster, South Zealand, Zealand including OM House, BB-Vesterskov, Danhostel Nykobing Falster, Bed and Breakfast Hasseloe, Faergegarden, MarinaVilla, Hojgard Bed & Breakfast. 1. OM House. Bellingegaardsvej 7, Nykobing Falster, Falster 4800 Denmark. Excellent. 79%. Good. 14%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 7%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
thingstodopost.org
The best available hotels & places to stay near Kovel
Discover the best hotels in Kovel, Volyn Oblast including Zolota Pidkova, Lisova Pisnya, Forest Life, Hotel Resttime, California, RP Hotel Lisova Pisnya. Varshavske Shosse(Road) 441km, Kovel 45004 Ukraine. Excellent. 0%. Good. 100%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 1 reviews. Welcome to Zolota Pidkova, your...
thingstodopost.org
The 5 best hotels in Pozo Izquierdo, Spain
Avenida las Bajas, 63, 35119 Pozo Izquierdo, Gran Canaria Spain. Guesthouse CA ' ARTU ' is an accommodation where the traveler can feel at home. A few kilometres from the tourist area, the house is ideal for tourists who seek tranquility and human warmth, sharing their experiences. Guesthouse CA ' ARTU ' is located in Pozo Izquierdo, in the south-east of Gran Canaria. Here you can find wind conditions and very regular waves that make it possible to enjoy all year round. Although it requires a high level, it is a spot known internationally for being included in the world Circuit of the PWA (Association of Professional windsurfers). The area is attended by several windsurfing, SUP & Kite schools and equipment rental.
thingstodopost.org
The 6 best hotels in Malaia, Romania
Whenever you want a mountain escape or just to relax away from the stress of urban life, Casa Altfel is the perfect location. Located on the way to Transalpina, Casa Altfel is the first boutique boarding house in the heart of the Lotru Valley. Casa Altfel is located at the base of the Capatanii Mountains, within the Village Valley (Valea Satului), in the settlement of Malaia, off the national road DN7A. We carefully designed the boarding house by paying attention to every detail in order to create the ideal home away from home, a place to relax and enjoy the company of your loved ones. With this in mind, every room and apartment within the house has been decorated in a different style, with the intention to offer a unique experience to its guests.
Comments / 0