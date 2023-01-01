Discover the best hotels in Torre Chianca, Province of Lecce, Puglia including Masseria Francescani, Casa Vacanze Del Lilla, B&B Solemare, Masseria Gelsi, Del Popolo. Masseria Francescani is an antique fortified farmhouse typical of the Apulian region, a masseria. Its long restoration process under the supervision of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has been completed in September 2020. Located a few minutes away from the pristine sandy beach and crystal clear water of Torre Chianca, Masseria Francescani is only 10 km from the historical city of Lecce, the capital of the province. With its easy access to the airport, the most beautiful beaches of Salento (Torre dell Orso, Porto Cesareo, Torre San Giovanni...) and the most visited regional sites (Otranto, Gallipoli, la Grotta de la Poesia or la Cava di Bauxite), it is a perfect base to explore the area. The large estate of four hectares surrounding the masseria, as well as its elegant swimming pool and nine modern rooms boasting jacuzzis made of stone, a terrace or a garden, offer peaceful nights and absolute relaxation in a historical yet contemporaneous setting. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and common areas.

