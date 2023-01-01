ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Big Sky Bonus

01-04-07-09, Bonus: 8

(one, four, seven, nine; Bonus: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $5,475

Lotto America

09-29-30-35-42, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5

(nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $33,450,000

Lucky For Life

02-05-37-39-40, Lucky Ball: 14

(two, five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

Montana Cash

06-17-25-28-30

(six, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $380,000

Powerball

18-37-44-50-64, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, sixty-four; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $265,000,000

The Associated Press

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a short drive from the scene of the killings across the state border — will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. Students at the University of Idaho and nearby residents lived in fear for weeks as authorities seemed stumped by the mysterious and brutal stabbings on Nov. 13. Idaho police appeared to make a breakthrough, however, after searching for a white sedan seen around the time of the killings and analyzing DNA evidence at the crime scene. Investigators have said they are still looking for a murder weapon and a motive for the killings. More details about the case are expected to be released after Kohberger arrives in Idaho and an affidavit is unsealed.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

UGI Announces Investment in Additional Renewable Natural Gas Projects in South Dakota

WYOMISSING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI ) announced today that MBL Bioenergy has entered an agreement to develop its second and third clusters of dairy manure waste to renewable natural gas (“RNG”) projects in South Dakota. In total, these additional projects will represent approximately $150 million of investment by MBL Bioenergy, of which 100% of the funds will be provided by UGI Energy Services, LLC (“UGIES”), a subsidiary of UGI. MBL Bioenergy is a joint venture partnership between UGIES, Sevana Bioenergy and a subsidiary of California Bioenergy (“CalBio”) with the sole purpose of developing RNG projects in South Dakota. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005608/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SUMMIT, SD
The Associated Press

2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow to gun control advocates when he put all other elements of the tough new law on hold, including a permit-to-purchase provision and a ban on high-capacity magazines. On Dec. 23, he heard oral arguments from Oregon on a motion to allow the law’s background check provision to take effect even while the constitutionality of the Measure 114′s other elements were decided by the courts. Under federal law, firearms dealers can sell guns without a completed background check if the check takes longer than three business days — a practice Oregon’s new law would end. The so-called “Charleston loophole” allowed a man in Charleston, South Carolina, to buy a gun in 2015 and kill nine Black parishioners at a church.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Pear Therapeutics and Spero Health to Expand Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics for People in Recovery Across Multiple Locations and States

BOSTON & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEAR), the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Spero Health, an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders, to provide adults suffering from substance use disorder (SUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD) access to reSET ® and reSET-O ®, for each respective condition. Spero Health, which has implemented reSET and reSET-O at 14 locations in Kentucky, intends to expand access to eligible patients at...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the clemency petition. It says she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times. The petition also includes reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year’s Eve into Sunday morning and the highway remained closed. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Route 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee. Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways are cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into San Mateo County Jail after he’s released from a hospital, the highway patrol said in a statement. It wasn’t immediately known if Patel has an attorney. “CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene,” the highway patrol statement said. “Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act.” Patel, 42, was in the car with a 41-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy, according to court documents cited by CBS News. It was not immediately clear if they were all members of the same family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nostromo Energy Reaches Key Application Milestone for $189 Million Loan Guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy to Deploy 275 MWh of Distributed Energy Storage Systems

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Nostromo Energy, Inc., provider of the IceBrick ® system, a breakthrough energy storage solution to decarbonize commercial and industrial (C&I) buildings and the power grid, today announced that it has been invited by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) to submit a Part II application for a loan guarantee under the Title XVII Innovative Clean Energy Loan Guarantee Program. The proposed $189 million loan guarantee from the DOE would support Nostromo’s “energy storage-as-a-service” (ESaaS) offering, designed to accelerate the deployment of its large-scale, behind-the-meter, modular and highly-efficient cold energy storage technology. The invitation to submit a Part II application means that the LPO determined, based on information submitted, that Nostromo’s proposed project employs innovative technology, is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meets the applicable Part I technical eligibility requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005252/en/ Photo credit: Nostromo Energy
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona Department of Public Safety director set to retire

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Heston Silbert has announced that he’s retiring on Friday. Silbert took over as the department’s director in April 2020 following the retirement of Col. Frank Milstead, who served in the role for about five years. Silbert previously served as the department’s deputy director under Milstead. It will be up to newly sworn-in Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to decide on Silbert’s replacement.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

