MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Big Sky Bonus
01-04-07-09, Bonus: 8
(one, four, seven, nine; Bonus: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $5,475
Lotto America
09-29-30-35-42, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5
(nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $33,450,000
Lucky For Life
02-05-37-39-40, Lucky Ball: 14
(two, five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Montana Cash
06-17-25-28-30
(six, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $380,000
Powerball
18-37-44-50-64, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, sixty-four; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $265,000,000
