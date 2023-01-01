Winning numbers drawn in ‘Big Sky Bonus’ game

(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
As we welcome 2023, we wanted to look at some great opportunities to explore Big Sky country this year. Montana is a huge state. In fact, it's the fourth-largest state in the country. There definitely isn't a shortage of new things to explore. If you have a few things to check off of your Montana bucket list in 2023, you need to start planning soon.
When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
Governor Greg Gianforte is asking for Montana's University system to implement a ban on TikTok, saying the Chinese-based app is giving the Communist Party the ability to spy on Americans. Gianforte made the appeal in a letter to the Board of Regents and Clayton Christian Tuesday. Gianforte has been at...
Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension has partnered with the Montana Alzheimer’s Work Group, the Department of Public Health and Human Services, Alzheimer’s Association-Montana Chapter and AARP Montana to offer Montana-specific information for caregivers and others concerned about memory loss. The Work Group has a revised website...
Montana needs to be sure it can hire and keep snowplow drivers to clear highways, for starters. The state needs to fill open positions at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge as well — with a 40 percent vacancy rate, according to the director of the Department of Corrections. It also needs psychiatric technicians […]
COOKE CITY, Mont. — A snowmobiler from Washington died on Saturday after he was buried in a large avalanche near Cooke City, Montana. The 21-year-old was snowmobiling uphill with his 17-year-old brother on adjacent slopes when the avalanche occurred, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The older...
Getting a bloody Mary or Montana microbrew before your next flight out of the Treasure State could get easier if one of several proposed bills heard Tuesday moves forward. The House Business and Labor Committee heard testimony Tuesday morning on proposed amendments to Montana law that involve alcohol: Expanding opportunities for bars within Montana’s airports. […]
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
HELENA, Mont. — A judge lifted a temporary restraining order Nov. 29 that limited wolf hunting and trapping in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental...
Christmas this year sucked, I don't mind telling ya. It really didn't even feel like the holidays. The travel disruptions threw a wrench into a lot of people's plans, and many of them by no fault of their own. My daughter's flight was canceled on December 22 and they couldn't get her here until December 27th. Well, with her having to be back to work at Mayo on the 28th that was a scratch.
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced this Fall, he has signed a memorandum of understanding with the governors of Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub to help meet the nation’s clean energy, transportation, and agricultural needs.And this year, our state plans to develop this more. North […]
A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries … but they want...
MONTANA - Minimum wage increased 75 cents an hour in Montana starting January 1, 2023. Now, minimum wage is $9.95/ hour. The Montana Department of Labor and Industry said about 23,500 Montana workers, or 5% of the workforce, received hourly wages less than $9.95 in 2022... and are likely to receive higher wages due to the minimum wage increase.
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
